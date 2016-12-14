Decorate and win Chamber Cash

Lots of places are dressed up for the holidays. That just might pay off!

The Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce and Montana Dakota Utilities are sponsoring the annual Holiday Yards contest again this year.

Judges will be out this week to choose the houses and yards in town that are best decorated with holiday lights. The top four homes selected by the judges will each receive $50 in Chamber Cash and will be announced in the Christmas issue of the News.

You never know when they will go past your place, so be sure to turn your lights on every night to help spread holiday cheer and maybe win $50!

And don’t forget — Chamber Cash makes a great gift!

