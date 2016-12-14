EMT donations now tax deductible to non-profit Gettysburg Ambulance Group

Donations made to the Gettysburg EMTs will now be tax deductible.

The local EMT service has become a 501c3 non-profit organization known as the Gettysburg Ambulance Group, or GAG.

Now, gifts and donations given to the EMTs or money collected from aluminum cans can go directly to the EMTs rather than being funneled through the city. It also allows them to receive grants that could help keep equipment up to date and provide further eduction for EMTs. “In the past we have applied for grants, but were turned down,” said director Beth Hamburger. “Most grant providers give priority to non-profit groups.”

Gettysburg EMTs are considered both volunteers and employees of the service. “Most of us became EMTs thinking we were strictly volunteers. We had not idea there was compensation involved,” said Hamburger. She said the EMTs are compensated by the city for the time they spend on a call. While they carry radios when not on a call is not compensated. However, she said the compensation goes beyond money. “Our EMTs get compensated by the act of helping those who need it,” she said.

The way being “on call” for the service works is basically, if an EMT is in town, that person is considered to be on call. “A call schedule does not work because our EMTs are working other jobs. Some carry their pager to work with them and take a call if no one else is available. We have a couple who give up work time to take ambulance calls and a few who are not allowed to leave work to take calls,” said Hamburger. She said that night calls are not as much of a problem because most EMTs are off work by then. “We try to let each other know if we are going to be out of town an extended amount of time. Communication is important is making sure we have EMTs around.”

Gettysburg has between four and six EMTs who are very active on the service. There are another four who are available for some calls, and four more who are considered non-active. With those people, the local EMTs are called out around 130 times a year. Hamburger said that includes both on-scene emergencies and transfers from the Gettysburg hospital to larger hospitals. The majority of transfers are to Pierre and Aberdeen, followed by Sioux Falls with a few going to Bismarck and Rapid City. She said the majority of their calls are transfers, followed by medical calls for the elderly. Trauma calls are the least common.

It’s no easy feat to become a basic EMT, with a minimum requirement of 160 hours of class time. “The last two times I taught the class, we put in 180 hours of class time. This time includes lectures and hands-on practice,” Hamburger said. She added that an on-line class is available which covers the material from lectures and book reading. The students then must put time into hands-on learning and prepare for their practical testing. This part is accomplished with their EMT director or another instructor who agrees to do this for their class completion. Gettysburg had no responses to the most recent request for EMTs, so no class will be held this winter.

However, the ambulance service is strong and active, and donations made to the service are appreciated and now tax deductible. Donations may be made to the Gettysburg Ambulance Group, GAG, 208 S. Ellsworth St., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

-Molly McRoberts

