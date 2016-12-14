Fired up for food…

As part of his senior project, Brady Swier, right, organized a breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 11 with proceeds going to help purchase bunker gear for the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department. Over 100 people came to the commons area at GHS and helped to raise over $1,100 for the project. Swier got some help from his friends in the GHS Student Council and other volunteers to make and serve the breakfast to raise funds for the fire department. He is the son of Scott and Kristi Swier of Gettysburg.

