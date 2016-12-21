December 12, 2016

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Matt Cronin and Kenny Goebel. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson and Craig Smith.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Board Vice-President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 5:03 PM. Motion by Geditz, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda with the following addition: Appoint LAN member. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the consent agenda with the addition of a bill for to R&K for warranty work from July 2016 for $688.63 that Jason Frazier from Water Resources stated that they would take care of and have not. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Robbennolt acknowledges conflict of interest of a claim to Jenna Robbennolt and his aye vote does not include this claim. Attorney Craig Smith instructed Business Manager Everson to file a small claim against Water Resources for the claim of $688.63.

December 8, 2016 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ACKERMAN, SANDRA $172.50 VB worker; ADEL, JEFF 90.00 FB worker; ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 347.00 AD/Fall athletic awards; ARCHER, KACI 40.00 VB worker; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 80.00 Band instrument rpr; BROOKLYN PUBLISHERS LLC 219.00 One-Act Play/scripts, royalty fees; CDW GOVERNMENT INC 914.36 Library printer toner;

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,675.90 Custodial supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 387.50 Water; CRONIN, JAMIE 99.01 Reim lodging/State VB; CRONIN, JANET 45.00 XC worker; CWD 244.87 Milk/focus Milk for snack; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 51.53 Cust/Bus supplies; DEAN’S REPAIR 738.46 Vehicle Repair/Service; DOUGHERTY & COMPANY, LLC 400.00 Legal svcs/audit disclosure;

DRESSEL, KENDRA 10.00 VB worker; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 420.28 Envelopes/JH Paperbacks/tech/hs supplies; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 337.93 Printer/copier supplies/copies; FRIENDS/SD PUBLIC BROADCASTING 50.00 Library/donation; FROST, TAYLOR 37.50 Worker; G & R CONTROLS 125.00 Heating svc; G’BURG SCH LUNCH FUND 520.89 Lunch/Nov 2nds pd by Board;

G’BURG SCHOOL/DISTRICT REFUND 525.39, Lyman Wrestling 30.00 Wrestling entry fee, North Area Honor Band 50.00 Entry Fee, DCI 43.25 Background check S. Meinke, Post Office 141.00 Postage, Kimball School 29.58 Share of Oral Interp, PC Treasurer 42.40 License/Registration, Keith Scott 10.01 Reimb Gas, Sully Buttes High School 179.15 Share of District Oral Interp;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,093.69 School vehicle gas/mower gas; GEDITZ, KEVIN 45.00 FB worker; GENZLER, MERCADES 15.00 VB worker; GETTYSBURG BAKERY 200.00 Donuts for breakfast; GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 3,440.47 RPR Mini-bus; GOEBEL, CASSIDY 30.00 VB worker; GOEBEL, KENNY 45.00 XC worker;

GOEBEL, KIM 32.00 Guidance travel; GOEBEL, THERESA 45.00 XC worker; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 300.00 Monthly networking fee; HANSEN, KORI 10.00 VB worker; HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS 2,316.00 JHBB/GBB Uniforms; HAWKINSON, KRISTIN 170.00 VB worker; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Nov svcs;

HOUSE OF GLASS INC 579.37 Rpr door; HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES 426.00 Add’l insurance/minibus; HUNNEL, LORI 40.00 VB worker; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 51.93 Band/vocal music/supplies; JOACHIM, BETH 140.00 VB worker; KATE’S FLORAL 34.40 All-State Chorus flowers; KNOBLE, MIRIAM 25.00 VB worker;

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 95.24 Guid/FACS/HS Science supplies/snack milk; LARSON, EMILIE 30.00 VB worker; LeBEAU, KITU 15.00 VB state board; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,600.92 Cust supplies; OFFICE OF WEIGHTS & MEASURES 56.00 Certify WR scales; OSTER, ALYCIA 287.50 VB worker; POEPPEL, MONICA 90.00 VB worker;

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 351.95 Subscriptions/printing/advertising; QUALITY INN & SUITES 1,062.00 All State Chorus lodging/supt conference; QUIETT, JAN 45.00 XC official; R & K MECHANICAL 80.00 RPR; RAUSCH, WENDY 70.00 Reimb coaching classes; RESURRECTION COMPUTER 1,500.00 Tech svcs ROBBENNOLT, JENNA 10.00 VB worker;

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 241.47 Cust supplies; SCHLACHTER, JANICE 7,500.00 Bus barn rent #4 of 5; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 56.55 Elem/HS supplies; SERVALL UNIFORM/LINEN COMPANY 118.73 Cust services; SMITH, AARON 45.00 VB worker; SMITH, CRAIG E. 1,636.57 Legal svcs; SMITH, KAREN 10.00 VB worker; SMITH, KATRINA 70.00 VB worker;

SMITH, VERNON 320.22 Reimb travel/gas State FB, reimb fax machine; STETHAM, SAMANTHA 10.00 VB worker; TAYLOR MUSIC 68.00 Band supplies; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 114.02 Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 377.00 Communications; WELLER, GAGE 22.50 VB worker; WIESELER, AUTUMN 20.00 VB worker; WIESELER, SIERRA 50.00 VB worker; ZORN, LEONIE 52.50 VB worker.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES $1,190.68 Library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 321.14 Copier/printer leases; GREAT WESTERN BANK 95,000.00 QSCB bond pmt #7 of 10.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

ALSPACH, ALEXANDRA $86.65 Reimb SPED supplies; AUTISM-PRODUCTS.COM 284.99 Therapy swing/chew necklace; AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 1,225.00 PT/OT svcs; BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL 57.00 Lodging SPED meeting; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 12.83 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 376.50 Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CBM FOOD SERVICE $11,904.11 Nov. purchased svcs; CWD 65.00 Lunch/cart; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Nov. svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 3.36 Communications.

PAYROLL

GENERAL FUND $134,012.51 Salaries/Ins/Retirement; SPED FUND 26,696.86 Salaries/Ins/Retirement; LUNCH FUND 453.57 Salaries/Ins/Retirement; DRIVERS ED/AFTER SCHOOL 178.58 Salaries/Ins/Retirement.

Attorney Craig Smith was present and discussed the final papers needed for the construction project finalization—1 change order and 2 affidavits along with a final certificate. Warranty issues were discussed.

Business Manager Everson reported that she had contacted 3 business managers at schools that have SD Clay Target Leagues. It is considered a club sport in those schools with the Clay Target team only using the schools name and student eligibility status. She also spoke to the school’s liability insurance and they reported that since it would be considered a club sport and not affiliated with the school and that the league has their own insurance—it would not affect the school’s liability insurance. Board members would like a contract between the PC Sportsman’s club and the school stating that they are only using our name and student’s eligibility status and that they have their own insurance. The Board would also would like to see a document that they parents would sign stating their understanding of this also.

Home School 2016-17 6-7 were acknowledged.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to sign the Memorandum of Agreement for the SD School District Benefits Fund health insurance assessment of $28,686.00 to be paid in one lump sum prior to August 1, 2017. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve volunteer coaches Austin Lake, Jayden Hansen and Michael Fischer. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. Sundberg discussed city auditorium usage. He gave a proposal to Shawn Donovan, Oahe Youth Center board president, who will discuss it with his board and get back to us.

Mr. Sundberg reported on vehicles and buses—the white charter bus needs more extensive repairs. We will be not be doing those, and will be leasing a bus while looking at our options for replacing the white bus. The old minibuses were discussed also. They will be surplused and advertised. He also discussed the Governor’s Address and the possible impact on our school. He is getting a quote from Mike Schlachter on the elementary roof. There will be a pie social on Friday for the Elem Focus Attendance program.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on activities. Sports pictures are scheduled for next week. Semester tests are Dec. 19-21. Classes resume on January 3rd.

Business Manager Everson reported the lunch program is trending in a positive manner. She will keep evaluating it monthly.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Geditz to appoint Mr. Sundberg to be the Legislative Action Network member. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The next meeting will be Wed. January 11th at 5:00 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 6:35 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt,

Board Vice-President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $200.06

-122216

Be the first to like. Like Unlike