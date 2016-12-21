Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!

Potter County basketball stats

Published December 21, 2016
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys at Gettysburg
Miller 67
Potter County 53
Miller: Hunter, Karst 5 6-7 16, Fernholz, Steven 6 3-4 16, Letsche, Devin 4 0-0 8, Sargent, Cole 2 5-6 9, Kindle, Jarek 1 0-0 2, Breland, Cory 2 0-0 4, Mullaney, Henry 2 6-9 10, DeBoer, Caleb 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 20-26 67.
Potter County: Canchola, Ivan 1 1-2 3, Storer, Tanner 4 2-2 13, Fegueroa, Jeremy 1 0-0 3, Krueger, Ben 5 2-3 14, Nafziger, Cole 2 0-0 4, Stanley, Mason 0 1-2 1, Kirby, Kolten 1 0-0 3, Simon, Dawson 3 6-9 12. Totals 17 12-18 53.
Miller 18 29 45 67
Potter County 9 27 36 53
3-point field goals – Fernholz, Storer, Fegueroa, Krueger, Kirby. Total fouls – Miller 17; Potter County 20. Fouled out – Hunter, Krueger, Nafziger. Rebounds – Miller 42 (Hunter 11); Potter County 33 (Simon 9). Turnovers – Miller 24; Potter County 16.

Thursday, Dec. 15
Girls at Gettysburg
Highmore-Herald 36
Potter County 33
Non-conference at Gettysburg
HIGHMORE-HERALD (3-1): Halle Tvedt 2 0-0 4, Halle Kroeplin 2 1-3 7, Rebecca Bucholz 5 6-8 19, Natalie Leisinger 1 0-0 2, Theres Alger-Wind 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12-51 7-15 36.
POTTER COUNTY (0-3): . Samantha Stethem 2 1-2 5, Karen Smith 4 3-5 12, Sierra Weiseler 3 1-2 7, Kori Hansen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Dressel 1 1-1 3, McKenna Dillabaugh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13-53 6-10 33.
Highmore-Herald 13 19 27 36
Potter County 9 17 26 33
3-point field goals — HH 5-24 (Bucholz 3); PC 1-10 (Smith 1). Total fouls — HH 13; PC 19. Fouled out — Stethem, Hansen. Rebounds — HH 34 (Bucholz, Leisinger); PC 48 (Smith 7, Stethem 5). Assists — HH 7 (Leisinger 3); PC 5 (Smith 2). Turnovers — HH 11; PC 18. Steals — HH 7 (Bucholz 4); PC 6 (Stethem 2).

Monday, Dec. 19
Boys at Warner
Warner 69
Potter County 54
Nonconference at Warner
Potter County (1-2): Jeremy Fegueroa 1 1-2 4, Tanner Storer 7 2-2 19, Ben Krueger 3 0-2 7, Dawson Simon 6 1-3 13, Cole Nutzinger 0 4-4 4, Mason Stanley 1 0-0 2, Brady Swier 1 0-0 2, Kolten Kirbe 1 0-0 3, Team 20 8-13 54.
Warner (2-0): Micah Hoellein 2 4-5 9, Tyler Rozell 5 6-11 18, Ryder Furhman 1 2-2 4, Jack Bruan2 0-0 4, Alex Bohle 3 4-67 11, Zack Jones 2 3-5 7, Daylin Simon 3 5-10 11, Danzan Gilborne 1 3-4 5, Team 19 27-43 69..
Warner 14 39 49 69
Potter County 9 18 36 54
3-point field goals — PC, Tanner Storer 3, Fegueroa 1, Krueger 1, Kirby 1; WHS Rozell 2, Bohle 1, Hoellein 1. Total fouls — PC 34, WHS 14. Fouled out — PC Krueger; WHS Hoellein, Fuhrman. Rebounds — PC Simon 7, Storer 4; WHS Rozell 6, Gilborne 5. Turnovers — PC 14; WHS 14 . B game — Warner won.

Monday, Dec. 19
Girls at Warner
Warner 67
Potter County 31
No game stats available.

