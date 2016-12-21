Holiday yard winners

Being in the Christmas spirit paid off for some Gettysburg residents.

The Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce judges selected four homes for their outstanding holiday lights. The top four yards selected will each receive Chamber Cash for their efforts courtesy of the Chamber and MDU. The prizes may be collected at the Potter County News office.

The top yards selected were David and Jenny Larson on East King Avenue, Corey and Karen Brown right next to them on East King Avenue, Kelly and Renee Kirby at South Platte Street, and Mike and Kim Goebel at Holly Drive.

There are lots of lights and even a few yard cards, so be sure to take a tour of town over the holidays to see the decorations.

