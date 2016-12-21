Winter starts this week, move parked vehicles off streets for snow removal

Although the temperatures and snow piles would suggest otherwise, winter officially starts this week.

With all the snow in town, with more predicted throughout the Christmas weekend, folks are reminded to find parking places off the city streets in order to help with snow removal efforts by the city.

There is a city ordinance that prohibits parking vehicles on some streets after it snows. Whenever more than two inches of snow has fallen it is unlawful to park any vehicle on the streets or alleys until snow removal operations have been completed.

Snow removal is hampered when the plows need to go around vehicles, and the sooner the plows can get the streets opened the better for everyone.

City ordinance allows for towing of vehicles that are in violation, and a fine can also be assessed for violating the snow removal ordinance.

While it isn’t likely that anyone will be checking the depth of the snow on the streets to see if it has reached the two inch mark, just keep in mind that if it snows or you know it is going to snow, please find alternate parking for your vehicle to make it easier for the streets to be cleared.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike