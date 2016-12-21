County and city year end meetings

The Potter County Commissioners will hold the last meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. on the third floor of the Potter County Courthouse.

The Gettysburg City Council will hold the last meeting of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. in the City Finance Office. Anyone having bills to submit to the city should do so by Dec. 23.

Both meetings are open to the public.

The first meetings of the new year are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 for the commissioners, who will be introducing two new board members during the meeting that starts at 8 a.m. The first city council meeting will also be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 with a start time of 7 p.m. at the city finance office.

