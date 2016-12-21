News office closed for holiday, papers at office on Wednesday

Paper delivery will be as usual during the holidays, but the Potter County News office will be closed Dec. 26-Jan. 2.

Papers for walk-in subscribers and those who pick up a paper on Wednesday can be picked up in the entryway of the News office.

News and ads can be left in the drop box in the entryway, or leave a message at 765-2464. If you need something news related, call Molly at 769-1180, or email it to pcnews@pottercountynews.com

The News will be back open for business as usual on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Have a fun holiday!

