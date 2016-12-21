|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
News office closed for holiday, papers at office on Wednesday
Paper delivery will be as usual during the holidays, but the Potter County News office will be closed Dec. 26-Jan. 2.
Papers for walk-in subscribers and those who pick up a paper on Wednesday can be picked up in the entryway of the News office.
News and ads can be left in the drop box in the entryway, or leave a message at 765-2464. If you need something news related, call Molly at 769-1180, or email it to pcnews@pottercountynews.com
The News will be back open for business as usual on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Have a fun holiday!