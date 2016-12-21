FCCLA officers…

Sasha Cordell, sophomore and daughter of Todd and Amy Cordell, and sophomore Peyton Drew, son of Deryk Drew and Sheri Drew, were joined with GHS FCCLA adviser Mrs. Amber Mikkelsen as they participated in the very first Region II FCCLA meeting held Dec. 14 at the Ramkota in Pierre. Cordell, who was the Junior High Representative, was elected the new Region II FCCLA Treasurer. Drew has spent the past year serving as the state Vice President of Public Relations. Over 300 FCCLA members were in attendance at the meeting.

