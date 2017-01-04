POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS

DECEMBER 27TH, 2016

GETTYSBURG, SD

An adjourned meeting was called to order by Chairman Arbach at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Frost, Williams. Absent: Maroney.

FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Mike Goebel and Tom Wager presented a new agreement for the Potter County Fire Departments. This includes Gettysburg, Hoven, Lebanon, and Tolstoy.

Moved by Williams for Chairman Arbach to sign the agreement for the County to levy a tax for fire protection, seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

Supt Steve Smith presented gravel crushing bills from Brownlee Construction. Total bill is approx. $159,000 and will be paid in this year’s budget.

Supt Smith discussed one of the Motor Graders that broke down in the country and will need to be repaired in Pierre.

Supt Smith discussed fuel cost for rest of the winter. Cost would be approx. $1.96 a gallon. Supt Smith will look at costs for 24,000 gallons.

SHERIFF

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the winter storm over Christmas.

Moved by Worth for County Disaster Declaration, seconded by Williams. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger presented the jail contracts for Potter County.

Moved by Worth, seconded by William for Chairman Arbach to sign jail contracts for Hughes County, Walworth County and Faulk County jails. All in favor. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Worth to approve the following claims and authorize Auditor Shaw to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

A & B BUSINESS, INC. 5616.89, SYNCB/AMAZON 79.74, WILLIAM ARBACH 38.64, ATCO 104.75, B&R 1552.39, BANK OF THE WEST 50.00, BROWNLEE CONST, INC 159149.69 SUPPLIES, BUTLER 5207.39, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 1918.55 REPAIRS/MAINT., CALIFORNIA CONTRACTORS SUPPLIE 298.50,

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 125.82, CENTURY LINK 75.75, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.85 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 50.35, CITY OF HOVEN 57.56, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2723.95, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 125.00, WILLIAM FROST 7.56, GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 105.00, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC 3447.34,

FALYN HOGG 150.15, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 36.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 2530.36 REPAIRS/MAINT., LINCOLN COUNTY 85.50, LUCE FUNERAL HOME 648.75, MARTINS DOOR REPAIR 140.75, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 465.47, MIDWAY PARTS 311.91 SUPPLIES, MIKE’S REPAIR 153.95, MIKE’S REPAIR 1091.64 REPAIRS/MAINT.,

NEVE’S UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT 231.54, NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS 395.99 SUPPLIES, NORTH CENTRAL FARMERS ELEVATOR 2140.67 TRAVEL & CONF., NPC 1809.87, POTTER COUNTY IMPLEMENT 11760.00, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 532.38, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 67.10, SCHATZ ELECTRIC, INC. 2731.38,

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 31.21, SOUTH DAKOTA MAGAZINE 25.00, SDDOT 616.15, SECRETARY OF STATE 15.00, SERVALL 84.42, SERVALL 19.36, DAVID SIEBRASSE 1982.72, SOVELL, EMILY 2976.84, THE BURG 571.41, THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 95.25, KELLY TOENNIES 35.70,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 50.96, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 158.09, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 917.01, VILAS 54.69, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 273.16, WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC 110.00, DELVIN WORTH 13.86.

CONTINGENCY

Moved by Frost, seconded by Worth to approve the following contingency transfers. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Extension 101-611-434.30; Professional Services and Fees 101-445-422; Court Appointed Attorney 101-153-422; Election and Wages 101-120-429; and FEMA 226-331.01.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Worth to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Williams to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM ARBACH, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $49.43

010517

