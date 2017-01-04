Notice of Sheriff’s sale

In the matter of Bower

vs SD Dept. of Game Fish & Parks

By execution Pursuant of Judgment, Date 10/13/2015

The Following Personal Property

To Wit: 1988 Winner Boat, Evinrude 150 outboard motor, fishing poles, tackle, Trolling Motors, Battery Chargers, Fishing Nets, Depth Finders, lifejackets, tarp, Boat trailer, Sleeping bags.

To be held at Public Auction at the Potter County Court House front steps, at 10 am January 11th, 2017 to the highest bidder, terms cash.

Potter County Sheriff

Curtis Hamburger

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $14.74

-122916-010517

