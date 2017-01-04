|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Notice of sheriff’s sale
Notice of Sheriff’s sale
In the matter of Bower
vs SD Dept. of Game Fish & Parks
By execution Pursuant of Judgment, Date 10/13/2015
The Following Personal Property
To Wit: 1988 Winner Boat, Evinrude 150 outboard motor, fishing poles, tackle, Trolling Motors, Battery Chargers, Fishing Nets, Depth Finders, lifejackets, tarp, Boat trailer, Sleeping bags.
To be held at Public Auction at the Potter County Court House front steps, at 10 am January 11th, 2017 to the highest bidder, terms cash.
Potter County Sheriff
Curtis Hamburger
-122916-010517