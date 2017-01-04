Tyrone Carl Campbell, 52, Mitchell, SD died of a heart attack at his home Dec. 12, 2016. A service will be held this summer in the Pierre / Ft. Pierre area.

Ty was born on Oct. 28, 1964 in Pierre, SD to Arlene (Baade) and Terry Pankonen. He grew up in Ft. Pierre / Pierre with a few years as a child in the Gettysburg, SD area.

Ty graduated from Stanley County High School in Ft. Pierre, SD in 1983. He attended Yankton College and later joined the US Army. In Mitchell, SD he was an active member and a volunteer at the Masonic Temple, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite and El Riad Shrine.

Ty is survived by Terrie Campbell-Mahmoodi (Farzad) of Hannawa Falls, NY, Sheri Dardis of Waseca, MN, William (Vanessa) of Mitchell, SD, and Holly Langer (Steve).

