Funeral services for Gerald Gray, age 81, of Ridgeview will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte. Interment will be in the St. Paul’s Episcopal Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home at a later date. Closed casket visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Gerald died Dec. 26, 2016 at his home.

Gerald “Jerry” Allen Gray was born on March 13, 1935 at the Old Cheyenne Agency. He attended school through the eighth grade

Jerry is survived by Delaine “Geraldine” Gray; Richard “Francis” Gray; Daniel “Judy” Gray; Donald “June” Gray; Patrick “Arlis” Gray and John Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents Pat and Evelyn “Maupin” Gray; grandparents Jack and Emmaretta “Whitney” Gray; Thomas and Rose Maupin.

