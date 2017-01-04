First Sgt Jimmie A. Griese, USMC Retired, 81, recently of Phoenix, Arizona died early Dec. 27, 2016 surrounded by his wife, daughter, four sons, son-in-law, two grandsons-in-law, and six of his grandchildren at Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix.

Jim was born March 8, 1935 in Potter County, South Dakota to Margie (Anderson) and George Griese, and grew up on the family farm.

Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna M. Ditmar in Gettysburg, South Dakota on Dec. 12, 1956. They both shared the same birthday and grew up together. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jim joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953, serving during the Korean Conflict, 3 tours in Viet Nam as a combat engineer and finishing stateside in and around San Diego, CA. Jim retired after serving 23 years in the Marines, accumulating numerous medals, citations and honors. His family was proud of his service to country and his four sons served in the military, carrying on the tradition.

One could take Jim out of the country, but you could not take the country out of Jim. He recently retired from his small ranch near Abilene, Texas to move to Phoenix, Arizona. Jim loved his land and livestock almost as much as he loved his family. His family loved visiting them at the ranch and enjoying the outdoors, animals, and pitching in with the chores. He raised his family in the manner he lived, helping family.

Jim also loved fishing and camping and making the Thanksgiving trip to Lake Havasu, Arizona for the annual family gathering of camping, boating and fishing. Of course, you could always expect a game of cards or two…

Jim and Donna had five children, a son-in-law, 4 daughters-in-law, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. With pride, love and admiration, his infectious sense of humor and antics will be missed but forever stamped in our memories.

Jim is survived by his wife, Donna, his daughter, Pam Hall (John) of Phoenix, AZ, his sons, James Griese (Pia) of Colorado Springs, CO, Robert Griese (Peggy) of Zanesville, OH, Rowland Griese (Melba) of Joshua Tree, CA, George Griese (Rhonda) of Amarillo, TX, as well as his sisters Delores Moore (Roger), Gettysburg, SD, Violet Hines, Pierre, SD, Lila Schock (Quinton), Arvada, CO, Norma Haar (Larry Marklin), Denison, TX and his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Jim, a husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend will be deeply missed and forever loved in our hearts. No services are scheduled at this time. A small family service will accompany his internment where he will be laid to rest with full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike