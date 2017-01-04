Aloys Dreis

Aloys “Allie” Dreis, 88, Hoven, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Dec. 28 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Bowdle, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed at the St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery in Hoven.

Aloys Leonard Dreis, son of Anna (Abler) and Joseph Dreis, was born Nov. 6, 1928 at his parent’s farm SW of Hoven. Allie, as he was widely known, received his formal education at St. Anthony’s Parochial School after which time he farmed with his dad. Allie married Bernice Simon at Hoven on June 20, 1950. He continued farming until April 1956. At that time, he and Bernice relocated to Rapid City where Allie was employed at the South Dakota Cement Plant. The next year, they returned to the Hoven area where Allie resumed his farming career. Although they moved into Hoven in April 1968, Allie continued farming the rest of his life. Bernice died Feb. 25, 2004. Allie married Violet (Beitelspacher) Kaiser on June 9, 2007 at Hoven.

Allie was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was a longtime Mass Server. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Allie served as the president of the Hoven Senior Center for a number of years. He enjoyed music and dancing. Allie was well known for appearing in parades with either his miniature horses pulling a wagon or with antique tractors.

In addition to Violet, Allie is survived by his stepson Kurt (Melanie) Kaiser of Hoven; two stepdaughters—Deborah (Jim) Olson and Cindy (Corky) Miles both of Tea; his son-in-law Kenneth Kaup of Hoven; 10 step grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.

In addition to Bernice, he was preceded in death by his father on October 15, 1965: his mother on July 12, 1953; his daughter, Dorothy Ann Kaup, on October 27, 2003; five sisters—Catherine Timp, Magdalena Reding, Frances VanWell, Laura Zweber and Margaret Dreis (in infancy); and one brother—Edward.

Casketbearers were Allie’s Grandchildren–Kyle Kaiser of Bismarck, ND, Jake and Marie Miles, Max and Jessica Eckrich, Josh and Jackie Thomas, and Cassidy Kaiser all of Sioux Falls, and Calie and Kendra Kaiser of Hoven.

Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle, is in charge of arrangements.

