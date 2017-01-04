Exemplary Public Service award…

Brad Saltsman, right, of Gettysburg was honored with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Division Award for Exemplary Public Service. Saltsman is the local Conservation Officer with the SDGFP. He is a certified Hunt SAFE instructor who teaches two classes a year and is a certified Bow Hunter Education instructor. He also serves as an instructor at the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop, Becoming an Outdoors Family Workshop, Woman On Target program in Mobridge, Youth Outdoor Day in Mobridge, and at the Youth Outdoor Day in Onida. He also organizes and instructs Youth Outdoor Day in Gettysburg. During his free time he is a member of the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department where he is a certified firefighter instructor and serves as the Safety and Training Officer for the department. He is a certified EMT on the Gettysburg Ambulance Service. He also teaches National Archery in the Schools Program at the Gettysburg School, and runs the score clock for the Lady Battler basketball games in Gettysburg. His wife, Christy, is a teacher at the local school and they have two daughters, Kyley and Abby. Presenting the award is Mark Ohm, SDGFP Regional Supervisor.

