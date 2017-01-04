Weather left county in the dark last week

The past couple weeks have seemed like a long winter in Potter County.

Many residents in the northern part of the county spent the week after Christmas in the dark. An icy rain, followed by snow and wind, snapped power poles and electrical lines on Sunday, Dec. 25.

While most of Gettysburg had power restored either late that evening or by Monday afternoon, the communities of Lebanon, Hoven, and Tolstoy were stuck in the dark for part of the following week.

A generator was heating and lighting the firehall in Hoven, so folks had a place to go to warm up or cook a hot meal. It was reported that the town of Tolstoy also had a generator at the community center to serve the same purpose.

The lack of power was an inconvenience across the county. The Hoven Review was unable to print the last paper of the year because of the outage, so did a combined two week issue to start the new year. Krueger’s Food Fair opened for residents to restock their supplies of groceries, and without power for stoves, cold meat sandwiches became a staple.

Lebanon had power in the wee hours of Wednesday morning around 1:30, while their neighbors to the north didn’t have lights back until Thursday and Friday due to the winds and heavy coating of ice on the lines.

A spokesman for Montana-Dakota Utilities reported around 80 poles down between the Hoven, Tolstoy, and Onaka area that affected nearly 430 customers.

The power loss wasn’t unique to Potter County. Reports from the SD Rural Electric Association stated that more than 12,000 South Dakota homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning, Dec. 28.

Many of the rural residences in the county had generators. Meanwhile, town folk had to charge cell phones in their vehicles, and the sales of generators increased as a result of the storm.

Potter County Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner said the ice storm reminded her of one that took place 10 years ago when she started her duties as the county’s EM. Crews from out of state joined MDU and CamWal to help restore power.

Temperatures dropped to bitter cold levels by Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. School in Hoven started the new year with a late start, while classes in Gettysburg were called off for students, but teachers reported by 10 a.m. for an in-service. No travel was advised on highways west of Gettysburg, and bright, rainbow “sun dogs” flanked the sun on Tuesday, which was a warning of the cold air temperature that is predicted to stay in the sub-zero range with dangerous wind chills throughout the week.

-Molly McRoberts

