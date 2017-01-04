In 2003, “Quilts of Valor” was started by a woman in recognition of her son’s military unit returning from service in Iraq. Since then it has grown to show honor for veterans who have served in any conflicts. On Dec. 28, WWII veteran Marvin Haag was honored with one of the quilts of valor to thank him for his dedicated service to our country, and show appreciation for the sacrifices he and his family made to protect the freedoms enjoyed by a grateful nation. He was nominated for the quilt by Carolyn Weinert, right, who helped present it along with American Legion Auxiliary President Joane Beringer during a holiday lunch at the Senior Center in Gettysburg. The quilt was made by the Twin City Stitchers of Plymouth, Minnesota, who are part of the volunteer organization that is over 8,000 strong across all 50 states. Pictured in the background are Carolyn Titze and Darlene Potts, who were part of the group on hand to help honor Mr. Haag.

