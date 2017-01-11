Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

January 3, 2017

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on January 3, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Those present Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Dawn Nagel, Mick Bliese and Bryan Hause. Also present were Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer, and Lyle Wickersham.

Moved by Hause, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the minutes from December 28, 2016.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Ambulance $3,052.65; Finance Office 5,305.29; Police 6,656.68; Rubble Site 301.72; Sewer 1,905.33; Snow Removal 5,778.82; Streets 5,806.50; Swimming Pool 75.00; Water $1,821.00

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $30,702.99

Net Payroll $21,474.20

Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes, $3,979.08; Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, 5,484.83; SD Retirement System, Retirement, 3,551.22; US Postal Service, Water Bill Postage, 173.20.

TOTAL CHECKS $34,662.53

Moved by Everson, Larson seconded, motion carried to approve Accounts Payable.

Lyle Wickersham addressed the Council to follow up on a complaint on snow removal and to see if the necessary paperwork was done.

Mayor Wuttke gave the police report. He noted there were nine snow complaints. Ablott reported that Officer Mayou is waiting on a medical release from the clinic to get her accreditation done in Pierre.

Anderson said the county asked us to declare the last ice storm as a state of emergency. Motion by Bliese, Nagel seconded, motion carried to go forward with the emergency resolution.

Resolution #1 – 2017 – 1

CITY OF GETTYSBURG, SOUTH DAKOTA

Resolution Declaring an Emergency

Winter Storm – December 25 – 26, 2016

WHEREAS the City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota has sustained severe damage from the Severe Weather (Ice/Snow) Event that occurred on December 25 and 26, 2016. Currently rescue and recovery operation are ongoing within Potter County. Additional resources will be requested from the State of South Dakota.

WHEREAS the City of Gettysburg, Potter County has evaluated all available resources needed to mitigate potential damage to critical infrastructure and ensure life safety for the residents of the City of Gettysburg, Potter County and has found that all resources will be expended by December 31, 2016; and Whereas the total costs for the Severe Weather (Ice/Snow) damage are not yet fully known but estimate to be extreme and local resources are not adequate to cope with the situation; and

WHEREAS the resulting damage and destruction will endanger and threaten the health, safety, and welfare of the public and the financial stability of the local governing units and the utility companies and power cooperatives generally; now therefore,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City Council of Gettysburg of Potter County, at the Meeting held at City Hall on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, does hereby declare a Severe Weather (Ice/Snow) Emergency.

Dated this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Council voting for resolution: Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Dawn Nagel, Mick Bliese, and Bryan Hause.

Anderson asked that the Snow Removal Ordinance be tabled. Darwin Griese has been with us 6 months and Anderson would like to see him get at a raise. Everson said they will talk about it in executive session next month. Bliese asked if a bill has been sent on all the cement that has been hauled out to the rubble site. Ablott stated they are waiting for a final count. Bliese asked how you coming on the engine on the cat. Anderson stated that it is ready to go back. Anderson asked to sit down with the committee to figure out the year. Hause and Nagel will meet with Anderson on January 19, at 7pm at City Hall.

There was only one fuel bid from North Central Farmers Elevator for the following: Unleaded $2.157, Ruby Field Master $2.01 and #1 Ruby Field Master $2.26. Moved by Hause, Larson seconded, motion carried to accept the bid from North Central Farmers Elevator.

Moved by Larson, Bliese seconded, motion carried to list 2017 salaries.

Moved by Nagel, Everson seconded, motion carried to have auditor assist with year end reports.

Motion by Hause, Everson seconded, motion carried to designate the Potter County News as the official newspaper.

Correspondence: Ablott reported on an email she received from Eric Senger with NECOG stating that Kara Williams has asked and agreed to be the NECOG representative for the City of Gettysburg. Ablott also read the following email from Kara Williams: Randy Kittle, Grants Coordinator for SD Game Fish and Parks, and Ted Dickey, NECOG, will discuss park and trail grants/opportunities at the GWBDC January Meeting, January 18, 6p.m. at the Fire Hall. Kara had asked to invite all the council members.

Moved by Nagel, Larson seconded, motion carried that we advertise if we have to if more than 3 Council Members will be attending the Economic Development meeting.

Round Table: Wuttke thanks Anderson for everything he has done. He knows the streets are tough. I talked to Russ earlier and he said that he had thought about going out Christmas Day when it was still kind of slushy to move that but he didn’t have anybody to go through with a bobcat behind him. And had he left rolls of that slush in everybody’s driveway and the next morning they would have been frozen we would have had a whole lot more than nine complaints. Having thought of all the different odds he left it as it is and that is why we have what we have. Bliese asked if some of them intersections can that little blade knock that down some. Anderson said it will now and he will be doing it. Anderson said the state and the county are not taking the time to do it and get it all the way in the curbs. Hause asked if Anderson were to talk to their supervisor and have them do it better and they refuse to is that something the city can finish and bill them? If we talked to them about it, if we found out we could do that would they just do it from here on out and make sure they do it? Anderson said he would do it.

Motion by Bliese, Everson seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 7:26 PM.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $72.25

-011217

Be the first to like. Like Unlike