Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

December 8, 2016

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:03pm. Present were board members Kilian, McRoberts, Simon and Trudo. Absent Lower. Also present were Jim Lembke, Ron Dahlquist, Steve Smith and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the minutes from the November 7, 2016 meeting was read. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved with 2 spelling corrections. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of November and current bills for December were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, bills were approved as follows:

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (November) $2,847.49, Krueger’s Food Fair 447.27, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 172.50, Dakota Tom’s 546.99, Coca Cola 105.50, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 566.58, Republic National Distributing Co. 498.84, Northwest Beverage Inc. 2,445.40, Johnson Bros. 409.29, Jerome Beverage Inc. 217.55, Pepsi 351.08, Venture Communications 185.06, MDU 200.41, Zip Printing – Caps 970.00, Servall Uniform & Linen 24.37, Mid Dakota Water 48.50, Reuer Sanitation 131.56, SD Dept. of Revenue & Regulations 482.00.

Bills Payable General Account: DENR – 8th installment payment on sewer project $2,391.71, Lebanon Cemetery Board 2,500.00, NCFE – Fuel 47.27, Finance Officer’s Wages (November) 300.31, Mike’s Repair 139.95, EMC Inc. 2mo premium 2,272.40, Potter Co. News 106.52, Venture Communications 41.57, MDU 656.93, MDU – Sewer Lift 85.64, Board Trustee Wages 535.63, Rachelle Griese – Reimburse Office Supplies 297.00, Summer Park Maintenance for Restrooms 300.00, Ace Hardware – Supplies 17.26, BMS – Blade repair 65.00.

Bar Business: Annual Christmas party will be held on Dec 16th at 6:30pm Oyster Stew and Potato Soup will be served. Monthly Round up will be held in conjunction with a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 7:30pm. Inventory will be taken on Monday – January 2nd at 10am. By a motion of Pat/2nd by Trudo, Jan will check into getting a plumber to look at the drainage system in the sink system. Motion passed.

New Business: Dustin Lower resigned from board trustee position. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon it was decided to pay Linda McRoberts $300.00 for cleaning the bathrooms at the park and basket ball courts all summer. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Kilian, meeting was adjourned at 8:10 pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday January 9, 2017 at 7PM.

