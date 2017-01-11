|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Commissioners appoint Veterans Service Officer
POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS
SPECIAL MEETING
JANUARY 9TH, 2016
GETTYSBURG, SD
A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 11:00 in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Frost, Zweber, Iverson. Absent: Worth.
APPOINT VETERANS
SERVICE OFFICER
Moved by Frost to appoint Don Hericks as Veterans Service Officer for four years. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $11.78
-011217