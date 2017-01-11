Commissioners appoint Veterans Service Officer

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS PROCEEDINGS

SPECIAL MEETING

JANUARY 9TH, 2016

GETTYSBURG, SD

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Williams at 11:00 in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Frost, Zweber, Iverson. Absent: Worth.

APPOINT VETERANS

SERVICE OFFICER

Moved by Frost to appoint Don Hericks as Veterans Service Officer for four years. Seconded by Iverson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

