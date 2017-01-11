POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

JANUARY 3, 2017

GETTYSBURG, SD

Auditor Shaw called the regular meeting to order at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Oath of Office was given to Kenneth Iverson and Jesse Zweber by Auditor Shaw. Commissioners present: Frost, Iverson, Zweber, Worth & Williams

Auditor Shaw asked for nominations for Chairman of the Board for the ensuing year. Frost nominated Bruce Williams for County Chairman, seconded by Worth. All voted aye. Motion carried. Worth nominated Frost for Second Chair, Iverson seconded. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MINUTES

Moved by Frost seconded by Worth Frost to approve the December 7th and 27th, 2016 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Zweber to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed a court appointed bill for juvenile. Some juvenile bills need to have a lien put on them. We will not know on this bill until June or July.

#1 Indigent Case Avera Poor Liens. Received application by a party that he is employed, but the disclosure provided to us states he doesn‘t have medical insurance. The claim to the County is around $11,000. States Attorney Craig would like to have this reviewed by a third party. From the County standpoint is to deny the bill because he has a job and could have insurance. This will be tabled for later.

#2 Indigent Case of one being incarcerated and is now released. States attorney Craig Smith will give 30 days to set up a payment plan. Otherwise this may be sent to the collection agency.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

Supt Steve Smith discussed roads that need grated.

Supt Smith discussed one motor grader that is broke down for engine work.

2017 Highway Projects

Tolstoy – 3 miles of chip seal road needs gravel added, milled and chip sealed – $150,000 plus 2 inches of gravel $24,000 or 4 inches for $48,000.

CR155 North off Gettysburg needs chip and sealed and how far. 1 mile $50,000 – 4 miles $120,000.

Hoven Bridge needs work.

CHATTEL MORTGAGES AND

FORECLOSURE SALES

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to designate the following places within Potter County to hold Chattel Mortgages and Foreclosure Sales: Gettysburg – Courthouse – First Floor; Hoven – City Quonset; Tolstoy – Tolstoy Fire Hall; Lebanon – County Shop. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Frost to designate the Potter County News and Hoven Review as the official newspapers for 2017. All voted aye. Motion carried.

PURCHASE COMMITTEE

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to appoint the Auditor, Treasurer and Chairman Williams as a purchasing committee, pursuant to SDCL 7-28-1 (supplies for County Offices exceeding $1,000.00). All voted aye. Motion carried.

APPOINTMENTS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to make the following appointments. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RC & D – Williams

Greater Missouri Development – Worth

Civil Defense Director – Cheryl Sautner & Alan McClain Assistant

Five County RV District Board – Royce Hackl

Weed & Pest Board – Frost

Fair Board – Zweber

NECOG – Worth, Williams and Royce Hackl

Library Board – Frost

4-H Advisory Board – Zweber

Housing and Redevelopment Commission – Iverson

Dakota Sunset Museum Board – Iverson

RESOLUTION 17-01

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

WHEREAS the State of South Dakota requires the payment of certain funds to the State before the 15th of each month and

WHEREAS some vendors require payment on services by the 20th of the month to avoid penalties,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED the County Auditor is hereby given the authority to pay such claims without the Commission approval providing the claims are presented at the next regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Williams seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

RESOLUTION 17-02

Commissioner Zweber presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

WHEREAS, County Commissioners, Highway Superintendents, Auditors, Treasurers, Register of Deeds, States Attorney and Assessors are hereby authorized to attend educational conferences, meeting and conventions held and conducted within or without the State of South Dakota pertaining to the betterment and advancement of County government per statute SDCL 7-7-25, and

WHEREAS, it is necessary that a Resolution be passed authorizing attending such meetings and payment of expenditures to said meeting and workshops,

WHEREAS, THE Potter County Board of Commissioners set the mileage and conference expense for the county offices

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Potter County will pay up to $32.00 for meals. Meals are reimbursed at actual cost not to exceed $6.00 for breakfast, $11.00 for lunch, and $15.00 for dinner. Mileage will be set at .42 cents per mile. Motel rooms will be paid at actual cost. Commissioner Worth seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION 17-03

Commissioner Williams presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

BE IT RESOLVED by the Potter County Board of Commissioners, that area funeral directors be paid a flat rate of $1250.00, this to include opening and closing of grave and funeral services to be conducted in customary form for burial of indigent county residents. Commissioner Worth seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted

OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to designate the Bank of The West, Plains Commerce Bank and Great Western Bank as the official depositories for 2017. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

BETH PENROD

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to accept the letter of resignation from Beth Penrod as Director of Equalization effective January 13, 2017. All voted aye. Motion carried.

The Commissioners hired Cindy Forgey at $27.42 until the Director of Equalization job is filled.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Williams to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

December Payroll by Dept: Comm $4,249.63, St Attn 6,356.69, ROD 6,733.80, Lib 6,553.28, R&B 37,023.56 Aud 4,401.84, VA 621.06, Ext 1,431.99, FEMA 816.99, Treas 8,315.90, DOE 4,919.75, Sheriff 13,557.59, Jan 1,100.18, Weed 581.03, Aflac 858.30, BCBS 18,203.34, VanKampen 25.00, SDRS 6,704.96, Dearborn 158.20, SDRS 1,900.00, Great Western 16,878.71, Ameritas 212.28. Overtime: McClain 57.99, Gordon 350.55, McRoberts 54.21, Lembke 180.00, Hawkinson 276.56, Wager 210.19, Kraft 293.42,

A & B BUSINESS, INC. 23.97, B M S INC 130.80 REPAIRS/MAINT., DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,069.50, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 2,560.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., SDML WORKERS COMPENSATION FUND 25,236.00, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 94.28 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 465.82, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 69.66 SUPPLIES.

SHERIFF

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the icy roads and a few fender benders.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed having a second deputy. Sheriff Hamburger mentioned that this will help the Town of Hoven since they do not have a police department. The deputy sheriff may also be tied in with Walworth County.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the power outage in Gettysburg and Hoven and surround areas. He stated it would be nice if the City of Gettysburg and the City of Hoven each had a generator. Discussion of cost would be 2 separate generators with the cities paying for half and the county for the other half.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Worth, seconded by Frost to adjourn into Executive Session to discuss personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Worth to adjourn from Executive Session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

2017 WAGE RESOLUTION

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

BE IT RESOLVED that the Potter County Board of Commissioners adopt the following wage and salary scale for Potter County Employees to be effective January 1, 2017. This resolution, when adopted, will nullify all previous wage scales.

COMMISSIONERS: Bruce Williams $10,000; William Frost $10,000; Ken Iverson $10,000; Delvin Worth $10,000, Jesse Zweber $10,000.

OTHER SALARIED PERSONNEL: Shawna Shaw $38,068; Jeanie Lagan $42,870; Craig Smith $44,185; Michelle Schmidt $15,009; Beth Penrod $38,027; Elaine Storkson $43,857; VA Officer $7,500; Curt Hamburger $45,541; Steve Smith $45,611; Barb Vander Vorst $37,985; Cheryl Sautner EM DIR. $7,200.

HOURLY WAGE PERSONNEL: Angela Gerber $14.00, Harley Flad $14.00; Michelle Storkson $14.00; Alan McClain $19.35; Cheryl Sautner $17.21; Eugene Hagny $16.51 Mark Kraft $18.65; Dick Hericks $18.09; Harry McRoberts $18.09; Doug Wager $14.75; Tim Gordon $15.60; Jim Lembke $15.00; Lori Kaiser $14.50; Connie Pearman $14.00; Holly Wright $15.10; Colette Thompson $14.00; Amy Wager $14.00; part time secretarial $14.00; part time highway $14.75. BOARDS: Weed & Pest $25.00/mtg, Library BD $10.00 mtg.

Commissioner Arbach seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN

SDSU EXTENSION AND

THE COUNTIES OF

SOUTH DAKOTA 2017

Moved by Worth for Chairman Williams to sign the Memorandum of Understanding Between SDSU Extension and the Counties of South Dakota 2017, seconded by frost. All in favor. Motion carried.

LIBRARY BOARD

Renee Kirby and Holly Wright accepted appointments to the Library Board for the next 3 years.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $119.16

-011217

