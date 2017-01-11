Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

December 28, 2016

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on December 28, 2016 at 7:00 PM. Those present Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Mick Bliese, Bryan Hause and Dawn Nagel (via Phone). Also present was Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor and Susanne Conradie, Deputy Finance Officer.

Moved by Everson, Bliese seconded, motion carried to approve the minutes from December 5, 2016.

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $465.11; Anderson, Russell, Street Repair, Tax Overpayment, 242.34; Avera Gettysburg Hospital, Ambulance Fees, 3,875.00; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, 3,784.57; Bliese Machine Shop, Street and Snow Removal Supplies, 347.86; Cam-Wal Electric, Security Light, 12.00; Celerity, Airport & Fire Hall Internet, 73.07;

Child Support Services, Child Support, 100.00; Colonial Research, Street Supplies, 913.19; Communications Center, Police Repair, 90.00; Companion Life, Life Insurance, 85.72; Crossroads, Water Conference Hotel, 210.00; DENR, Water Fees, Test, 1,528.00; Digital-Ally Capture Truth, Police Supplies, 7,050.00; Economic Development, 4th Quarter Stipend, 3,750.00;

Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, 1,341.43; Gas-N-Goodies, Police Car Washes, 18.00; Gerber, Greg, Water Conference, Tax Overpayment, 189.08; Gettysburg Inn & Suites, Police, 159.98; Heartland Waste Management, Garbage Fee, 5,490.83; Jensen Rock & Sand, Street Supplies, 12,748.07; John Deere Financial, Street Repair, 3,009.75;

Jost, Tyler, Tax Overpayment, 113.37; Langer’s, Ambulance Supplies, 2.06; Logan Electric Inc, Fire Hall Generator, Light Repair, 15,072.44; Michael Larson, Legal Fees, 465.00; Michael Todd & Company, Street Supplies, 2,091.18; Mid Dakota Rural Water, Airport and City Water Usage, 13,824.25; Midway Parts, Street Supplies, 241.24; Mike’s Repair, Street Repair, 136.95;

Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric, and Lights, 5,158.33; Neves Uniform, Police Supplies, 349.59; Northern Plains Coop, Street Supplies, 955.50; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Water and Street Supplies, 2,179.70; Potter County News, Finance and Ambulance Ads, 134.97; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, 290.48; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, 79.40; Schatz Electric, Street Supplies, 99.33;

Schlachter Lumber, Street Supplies, 40.93; SD Dept of Agriculture, 2017 Recertification, 60.00; SD Dept of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, 30.00; SD One Call, One Calls, 22.05; SD Water & Wastewater Association, 2017 Dues, 20.00; Servall, Police, Airport, Ambulance and Finance Rugs, 117.83; The Burg, Street Supplies, 11.59; True Value, Street Supplies, 756.29; US Postal Service, 2017 Permit Fee, 225.00;

Van Diest Supply Company, Mosquito Spraying Supplies, 3,886.60; Vander Haags Inc, Street Repairs, 3,750.00; Venture Communications, Phone, Fax, Internet, and Alarms, 716.19; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, 308.21; Vilas Super Store, Finance Supplies, 62.26; Wainman, William, Tax Overpayment, 112.96; Watch Guard Digital, Police Supplies, 159.00; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, 8,422.37; Zuber Refrigeration, Street Repair, 235.30.

TOTAL CHECKS $105,614.37

Moved by Hause, Everson seconded, motion carried to approve the Accounts Payable.

Motioned by Everson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to table the NECOG agreement.

Moved by Bliese, Everson seconded, motion carried to transfer $40,000 from Contingency Funds to the 2017 Snow Removal Budget.

Round Table: Anderson would like to thank everybody for helping out this year, Nagel just a thanks to the maintenance crew cause I know they have been doing a lot of work with all the snow and stuff we have, we appreciate that. Wuttke said it hasn’t been a fun couple of weeks. Nagel said thanks Russell to you and your crew. Wuttke would like to wish everybody a Happy New Year and looking forward to 2017.

Motioned by Bliese, Everson seconded motion carried to adjourn at 7:07 AM.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $43.32

-011217

