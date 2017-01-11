Battler wrestling tourney hosts 18 teams Saturday

Eighteen wrestling teams from across the region will compete Saturday during the annual Battler Wrestling Tournament.

The first session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the new Gettysburg High School gym, and the plan is to have three mats going during the tournament. The championship session will take place after the wrestlebacks are done.

Schools participating in this years tournament in addition to the Potter County Battlers are Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Deuel, Faulkton, Ipswich/Leola, Lemmon/McIntosh, McLaughlin, Mobridge/Pollock, Pierre JV, Redfield/Doland, South Border, Standing Rock, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible, Warner/Northwestern, and Wessington Springs/Woonsocket.

The tournament will be placing the top six finishers in each class, and team trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams in the tournament.

