Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!

Battler wrestling tourney hosts 18 teams Saturday

Published January 11, 2017
Share

Eighteen wrestling teams from across the region will compete Saturday during the annual Battler Wrestling Tournament.
The first session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the new Gettysburg High School gym, and the plan is to have three mats going during the tournament.  The championship session will take place after the wrestlebacks are done.
Schools participating in this years tournament in addition to the Potter County Battlers are Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Deuel, Faulkton, Ipswich/Leola, Lemmon/McIntosh, McLaughlin, Mobridge/Pollock, Pierre JV, Redfield/Doland, South Border, Standing Rock, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible, Warner/Northwestern, and Wessington Springs/Woonsocket.
The tournament will be placing the top six finishers in each class, and team trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams in the tournament.

Be the first to like.

Unlike

Polls

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Ads

Ad:


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.



Top