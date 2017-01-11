City hears snow complaints at January meeting

It took less than half an hour for the Gettysburg City Council to start the year with their first meeting on Jan. 3.

Lyle Wickersham was the first to address the council in the new year, and said he had a complaint. He said that on Dec. 17 at his garage he found a big pile of snow partially on his property and partially in the alley that he said was put there by John Tanner with a tractor, and was told by the police chief that he couldn’t find a city ordinance to cover it. Wickersham said that he had to move it himself, and told the council that if that had happened to their driveways, they would have found a way to have it removed by the person who put it there.

Council member Bryan Hause asked if he saw Tanner do that, or if he had a photo or video of it happening. Wickersham referenced tire tracks, saying Tanner had the only tractor with a narrow front end around there and the tracks are all there in the general area. He also thought that if the council wanted to ask him that he believed he would tell him he did. Wickersham said he did not ask Tanner if he had done it, but instead called the cops. He added that back when he was 20 years old he would have used other ways to handle the situation, but now he’s older and planned to do it legally, but said he couldn’t get law enforcement to do anything and had to remove it himself.

Council member Dawn Nagel confirmed with city maintenance supervisor Russell Anderson that it was her understanding that the city goes through alleyways to push snow through, but Wickersham said the city hasn’t been down his alley for five years. Nagel said that what she was getting at was that when clearing snow from the alleyway, you should be putting it on your own property and not on other people’s property areas. She said that the city clears the alleys in a manner that does not cause further blockage of the alleys through drifting and they are not lifting the gravel from the alleyway and putting it on people’s property.

Council member Pat Everson said he didn’t know what the council could do other than ask Chief of Police Mark Kessler about it. Wickersham said his attorney would want to see the police report, and told the council that he took a picture of it himself. Mayor Bill Wuttke told Wickersham that the council will follow up on it.

Maintenance Report

Anderson told the council that the county has asked the city to declare the last ice storm as a state of emergency. It was explained that it was necessary in order to help with any emergency or hardship funding as a result of the storm, and there was no cost to the city. It was agreed to have an emergency resolution.

It was asked if a bill was sent to the business that hauled all the cement to the dump grounds, and it was reported that the city was waiting for a final total.

Anderson said that they needed to sit down with the committee to start planning for the year, and a meeting was set.

Finance Officer Report

Finance officer Daniall Ablott told the council that each year their auditors or accountants help with the year-end reports and they are willing to do that at a cost not to exceed $1,350.

The council needed to appoint an official newspaper, and Everson commented that the city is treated well by the local editor. The Potter County News was appointed as the official newspaper.

Correspondence

Ablott said that Kara Williams, who is coordinator for the local economic development corporation, has agreed to be the Necog representative for the city of Gettysburg. She was also notified that the grants coordinator for the SD Game, Fish and Parks and a representative from Necog will discuss park and trail grants and opportunities at the economic development January meeting on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the firehall. The council was invited to attend. It was asked if more than three council members can attend, or if that would make it necessary to be advertised as a meeting. It was motioned that if it is necessary, to advertise it in the next paper so people would know the council members would be attending.

Roundtable

Mayor Wuttke thanked Anderson for the work done by the city crew, adding that the streets are tough and told the council that Anderson thought about going out on Christmas day while it was still slushy to move the slush, but did not have anyone to follow with a bobcat and was concerned about leaving ridges that could freeze, which could have caused problems in driveways. With all that taken into consideration, that’s why they waited.

Council member Mick Bliese asked if a blade could knock down some of the ice on the intersections, and was told that it has been done to some intersections already and they will continue to clear and widen them.

Nagel asked about the airport road, and commented that it isn’t being widened and some of the streets are partially blocked, making it hard for drivers to make turns. Anderson said that is a county road and they aren’t taking time to clear it, and was also concerned about blocking water. Council member Ron Larson said they don’t make two trips to clear the street, and instead they just make one and leave. Hause asked if they were to talk to the county supervisor about doing a better job clearing the street and it was not done, could the city finish the job and bill the county for the work. Anderson said he would talk to the county about it.

With no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.

Minutes of the meeting are published on page 12 of the News. They are also available online at www.pottercountynews.com and at www.sdpublicnotices.com

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the city finance office.

-Molly McRoberts

