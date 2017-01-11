Local legislators…

Representative John Lake and Senator Justin Cronin were sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to represent District 23 in the State Legislature in Pierre. Both men hail from Gettysburg and are serving on the Appropriations Committee. Watch upcoming issues of the News for weekly reports from the House and the Senate. This is the 92nd session of the South Dakota Legislature. It is the first for Representative Lake, and the fifth for Senator Cronin, who served in the House of Representatives until he was term limited, and is now elected to serve in the Senate.

