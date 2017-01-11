Board of education…

GHS sophomore Amber Flatt (Theresa and Kenny Goebel) was able to understand a scientific code after her teacher, Mr. Andrew Tuttle, explained it in detail on the new smart board installed in his classroom at GHS. The interactive boards allow images from the computer to be displayed, and it uses different styles for teaching and learning, using everything from touch screen to other forms of media, which allows for a more dynamic presentation and offers more ways to interact with the class.

