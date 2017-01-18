Wrestlers win their Potter County Battler Invitational

95 pounds: Lincoln Stuwe; fall to Riley Whitley (RD); bye; 1-5 decision to Lincoln Fortin (WNW). Caleb Kenny; fall to Seth Wolf (SB); bye; fall to Thomas Powell (CH).

106 pounds Brayden Schlachter: bye; fall to Bradyn Robbins (RD); 8-10 decision in OT to Levi Stover (SC).

113 pounds Carl Cronin: bye; win by pin in 1:05 over Carter Grohs (WSW); win by pin in 2:45 over Kamron Pearman (MP); win by pin in 2:43 over Dylan Wolf (LM) to become champion.

126 pounds Chance Stuwe: win by pin in 0:41 over Sylvanus Lame (ST); 4-8 decision to Darin Vangorkom (SB); win by pin in 1:13 over Dilen Anderson (CH); win by pin in 1:44 over Joseph Ybarra (ML); 11-2 major decision over Wyatt Stevens (WSW); 2-4 decision in OT to Darin Vangorkom (SB) to place fourth.

132 pounds Joey Wheeler: win by technical fall in 5:11 over Lee Snyder (PIR); win by pin in 2:55 over Jared Kaseman (SB); 6-7 decision to Hunter Wright (RD); 9-0 major decision over Teigan Clark (SBA); win by pin in 4:54 over Jared Kaseman (SB) to place third.

138 pounds Lucas Smith: win by pin in 2:43 over Trey Fortin (WNW); win by pin in 2:51 over Gage Carter (FAU); win by pin in 2:44 over Jake Herr (SB); 12-3 major decision over Alex Aesoph (FAU) to become champion.

145 pounds Chayce Rausch: win by pin in 1:05 over Dakota Weleba (UNA); win by pin in 5:26 over Colton Hedman (SC); 0-12 decision to Gannon Martinmaas (FAU); win by pin in 3:46 over Nick Brandner (IPL); 0-15 technical fall to Mark Jochim (SB) to place fourth.

152 pounds Jesse Wheeler: win by pin in 0:37 over Gabe Halfred (UNA); win by technical fall in 3:36 over Jaden Roesler (WNW); win by pin in 2:48 over Chad Whitley (SC); fall to Devon Sievers (DEU) to place second.

160 pounds Jonathan Wheeler: fall to Cole Brewer (CEB); win by pin in 1:29 over Isiah Grey Bear (SR); win by pin in 2:54 over Paul Day (UNA); 3-4 decision to Jasiah Thompson (CH).

160 pounds Riley Ladwig: fall to Barrett Wren (RD); fall to Tommy Redig (UNA).

170 pounds Alex Martinez: win by pin in 1:41 over Deioin Stork (UNA); win by pin in 4:34 over Dusty Norris (SUBU); 0-6 decision to Clark Thielges (SB); win by pin in 3:31 over Remington Rossow (CH); win by pin in 3:51 over Barrett Nelson (RD) to place third.

182 pounds Caleb Long: forfeit; technical fall to Kobe Murphy (SR); 17-9 major decision over Jacob Nehl (UNA); fall to Duell Tomac (LM).

195 pounds Preston Worth: bye; win by pin in 0:30 over Dylan Endres (SC); win by pin in 1:24 over Wesley Harsma (PIR); win by pin in 1:36 over Branden Roe (RD) to become champion.

Team points: Potter County 200; 2. Mobridge/Pollock 199 (MP); 3. Redfield/Doland 189 (RD); 4. South Border, ND 155 (SB); 5. Chamberlain 133.5 (CH); 6. Lemmon/McIntosh 131 (LM); 7. Stanley County 87 (SC); 8. Pierre JV 71 (PIR); 9. Faulkton 65 (FAU); 10. Sully Buttes 60 (SUBU); 10 tie: Wessington Springs/ Woonsocket 60 (WSW); 12. Deuel 56 (DEU); 13. Standing Rock 48.5 (SR) 14. Sunshine Bible Academy 48 (SBA); 15. CEB/Dupree 35 (CEBD); 16. Ipswich/Leola 24 (IPL) 17. McLaughlin 19.5 (ML) 18. Warner/Northwestern 19 (WNW).

