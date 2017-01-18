|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Lady Battlers beat Dupree at home
Jadyn Woodward 1 2-3 5, Bailee Birkeland 4 4-5 12, Shantell Brewer 1 1-2 3, Sage Brooks 1 0-0 2, Reese Ganje 6 0-0 14. Totals 17 7-13 45.
POTTER COUNTY: Samantha Stethem 4 8-15 16, Karen Smith 5 4-5 16, Sierra Wieseler 2 2-5 6, Kori Hansen 1 1-2 3, Kendra Dressel 2 4-6 7, McKenna Dillabaugh 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 18-35 48.
Dupree 13 24 33 45
Potter County 9 28 32 48
3-point field goals — Dupree, Woodward, Smith 2. Total fouls — Dupree 28; Potter County 18. Fouled out — Camryn Ganje, Reese Ganje. Rebounds — Dupree 43 (R. Ganje 7); Potter County 54 (Stethem 10). Assists — Dupree 10 (Woodward 4); Potter County 4. Turnovers — Dupree 17; Potter County 16. Steals — Dupree 7 (Dupree 3); Potter County 7 (Stethem 2, Dressel 2).