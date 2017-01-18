Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

January 9, 2017

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:03pm. Present were board members Kilian, McRoberts, Simon and Trudo. Also present were Greg Roseland, Adam Roseland, Bekah Kormendy, Hazel McRoberts, Pat Lembke, Jim Lembke, Janice Oaks and Steve Smith.

Greg Roseland approached the board and asked if they could discuss the bill from the finishing work at the lagoon that they had tabled. The board called him forward and after a detailed description of all work done at the project sight and when the work was done and completed by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, motion was granted to pay the remaining amount of $2,334.00. Motion passed. Greg, Adam and Bekah then left the meeting.

Reading of the minutes from the December 8, 2016 meeting were read. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of December and current bills payable for the month of January were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/ 2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as follows.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (December) $2,990.96, Lebanon Bar (Petty Cash) 23.37, Krueger’s Food Fair 157.12, Republic National Distributing Co. 372.45, Northwest Beverage Inc. 916.00, Jerome Beverage Inc. 313.50, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 527.28, MDU 198.70, Venture Communications 188.63, Hazel McRoberts (Cleaning Supplies) 18.00, Hoven Media Inc. (Ad) 63.63, SD Dept. of Revenue & Regulations 387.85, Mid Dakota Water 40.25, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating (Maintenance) 154.62, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 22.09, Dakota Tom’s 225.03.

Bills Payable General Account: Snow Removal $487.17, Sewer Lift Maintenance 120.00, Finance Officer (December Wages) 300.31, SD Unemployment Ins. Division 196.52, NCFE (Fuel) 225.58, Potter Co. News 32.54, Hub International (Liquor Liability) 936.40, Ace Hardware (Truck Maintenance) 50.56, DP & Control (Annual Inspection Fee) 560.00, DENR (Annual Wastewater Fee) 50.00, Venture Communications 41.57, MDU 835.26, MDU – Sewer Lift 101.09, R & K Mechanical Inc. (Final Payment for Work at Lagoon) 2,334.00.

Bar Business: Monthly Round Up will be held on Friday January 27th at 7:30pm. Inventory will be taken on Wednesday February 1st at 10am. There will be a Draw Doubles Dart Tournament on Saturday January 28th. Tournament will start at 7PM SHARP. For more information call the “Longbranch” at (609) 768-2187.

New Business: 2017 Wages and Assignments. The following has been adopted by the Board Trustees for 2017 by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo and will be effective immediately. Motion passed.

Wages:

Board Trustees: $40.00 per meeting attended

Finance Officer: $400.00 per month

Bar Manager: $1,600.00 per month. With 10 paid vacation days and 6 paid sick leave days. Sick leave can’t accumulate to more than 12 days.

Full Time Bar Employees: $9.00 per hour. With 5 paid vacation days and 6 paid sick leave days. Sick leave can’t accumulate to more than 12 days.

Part Time Bar Employees: $8.65 per hour.

Summer Maintenance: $18.00 per hour.

Snow Removal & Truck Maintenance – Winter months only: $20.00 per hour.

Assignments:

Board Pres: James McRoberts

Finance Officer: Rachelle Griese

Co-Chairs: Pat Kilian, Pat Lembke, Ronald Simon and Dan Trudo

Streets/Maintenance: McRoberts, Simon & Trudo

Auditorium: Kilian and Lembke

Municipal Bar: Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, Simon & Trudo

Official Legal Advisor: David VonWald – Hoven, SD

Official Depository: Plains Commerce Bank – Hoven, SD

Official Newspaper: Potter County News – Gettysburg, SD

Board requested for finance officer to send all listed members of the Lebanon VFD a letter asking them to attend the next monthly meeting of the Town Board. Reason of the request is to clear up questions by the board and residents of the town. Cheryl Sautner has also been requested to attend the meeting. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, letters will be sent. Motion passed.

Open Discussion: With the vacancy of Dustin Lower to the board Pat Lembke offered to help out with the open position and would fill the position until April 30th, 2017. The board accepted her offer and by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, Pat Lembke was appointed as trustee to fill the vacant position. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, meeting was adjourned at 8:44pm. Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday February 6, 2017 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese/Finance Officer

Town of Lebanon

