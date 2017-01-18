|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Notice of vacancy on Gettysburg School Board
NOTICE OF VACANCY ON
SCHOOL BOARD
GETTYSBURG SCHOOL
DISTRICT 53-1
The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:
Daryn Zeigler 1 year term
Kenny Goebel 3 year term
Paul Kellogg 3 year term
Mark Schatz 3 year term
Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 27, 2017 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Gettysburg School, 100 E King Ave, Gettysburg SD between the hours of 8AM and 4:30 PM CST not later than February 24, 2017 at 5:00 PM CST or mailed by registered mail not later than February 24, 2017 at 5PM CST.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $21.92
-011917-012617