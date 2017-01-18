Notice of vacancy on Gettysburg School Board

NOTICE OF VACANCY ON

SCHOOL BOARD

GETTYSBURG SCHOOL

DISTRICT 53-1

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:

Daryn Zeigler 1 year term

Kenny Goebel 3 year term

Paul Kellogg 3 year term

Mark Schatz 3 year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 27, 2017 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Gettysburg School, 100 E King Ave, Gettysburg SD between the hours of 8AM and 4:30 PM CST not later than February 24, 2017 at 5:00 PM CST or mailed by registered mail not later than February 24, 2017 at 5PM CST.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $21.92

-011917-012617

