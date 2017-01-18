Henrietta Louise Bakker, 89, died Jan. 1, 2017 at the Bethany Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Lakewood, CO. She was born Nov. 3, 1927 in Lebanon, SD to John and Marie (Vree) DeMots.

Henrietta graduated from Gettysburg High School and moved to Denver. She later moved to Phoenix, AZ where she met Ron Bakker. They were married in March of 1951 in Denver, CO where they raised their family. She belonged to many churches during her lifetime.

Henrietta is survived by her sons, Steve (Joanne) Bakker of Bigfork, MT, Rodney (Christy) Bakker of Quincy, IL, Timothy (Dinette) Bakker of Elk Horn, NE, and Perry (Karen) Bakker of Littleton, CO, 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two sisters Jeanette Mehlhaff of Sioux Falls and Sharon Slater of Denver; brother John (Eudell) DeMots of Lebanon, half-brothers Garrett and Doublass, and half-sister Yolanda (Randy) Marsh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Ann, Louise, and Grace.

Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery at a later date.

