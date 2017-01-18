Helga Wheeler, 76, of Madison, SD and formerly of Seneca, died Jan. 11, 2017 at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center. A prayer service was held at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison on Jan. 15. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Saint Boniface Cemetery, Seneca, SD

Helga Zupp was born Dec. 19, 1940 to Bruno and Gerda (Rutzer) Zupp in Pollnow, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in April 1952.

Helga married Edward Wheeler Sr. and they lived in Seneca, SD. Helga moved to Madison, SD in 2013.

Survivors include her children, Natalie (Dean) Bowar of Sioux Falls, SD, Ed (Janelle) Wheeler Jr. of Seneca, SD, and Cindy (Doug) Nielsen of Madison, SD; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Bruno (Carol) Zupp of Coral Springs, FL; three sisters, Irmgard “Pip” Traver of Faulkton, SD; Bonnie Steenis of Greenbrier, AR and Carol (Gary) Taylor, Ringgold, GA.

Helga was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two grandchildren, two sisters, Anneliese Gutenkauf and Waltraud Christianson, one brother Egon Zupp, an infant sister Jane Marie Zupp.

The family requests a donation in Helga’s name to a charity of choice in lieu of cards or flowers.

Ellsworth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike