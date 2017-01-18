Positions up for election in Lebanon

Two positions on the Lebanon Town Board are up for election this year.

The term will expire for board trustee Dan Trudo. Dustin Lower recently resigned from the board. Both hold a three year term on the town board.

Nominating petitions may be circulated beginning Jan. 27 and must be filed in the finance office in Lebanon by Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Other board members not up for election are Jim McRoberts, Pat Kilian, and Ron Simon.

For additional information contact Lebanon Finance Officer Rachelle Griese or call 605-765-4591.

-Molly McRoberts

Be the first to like. Like Unlike