Commissioners start year with new members

The Jan. 3 meeting of the Potter County commissioners opened with the swearing in of new commissioners and ended with the meeting adjourned behind closed doors after four executive sessions.

New commissioners Jesse Zweber representing district two in Hoven, and Ken Iverson, who is representing Gettysburg’s district four were given the oath of office by county auditor Shawna Shaw. Commissioner Bruce Williams was elected chairman of the board, with commissioner Bill Frost selected as second chair.

Committee appointments and resolutions were made. In addition, both county newspapers were designated as official papers for the county, and all three banks were designated as official depositories.

Commissioner Williams told the board that they needed to talk about the tobacco policy. At that point, commissioner Bill Frost said he would like to have an executive session for personnel.

Following the executive session, State’s attorney Craig Smith met with the board. There was a brief report on the county’s responsibility for paying a court appointed attorney for a juvenile, and the need to sometimes place a lien on property. He also informed the board of a poor lien application from Avera for someone who did not have health insurance coverage, and another claim from a person who was incarcerated and is now released and has the opportunity to work so a letter will be sent to see if a payment plan could be arranged. It was asked how to collect if they have no property to put a lien on, and it was explained that a small claims could be attempted or garnish of wages. He also talked about some upcoming court cases that could be taken to trial, but he said those are a few months down the road so that could change.

Commissioner Williams told SA Smith that they needed to talk about a policy that had to do with personnel and policy and asked if they could just talk about it during the open meeting. Smith said he had a current policy manual, but Williams said it was a state policy that had to do with smoking, and he said they were going to have to enforce something because they were getting complaints and it was being abused. Smith said it is a state law when talking about buildings. He talked about some of the ways to deal with it, such as a termination notice, and he indicated that he needed to give it further review since he was just getting the information.

Commissioner Frost asked about overtime and comp time, and Williams said he thought they had done away with comp time. Smith talked about a rule from Dec. 1 that talked about overtime for salaried employees below a certain dollar amount, but he believed the commissioners could use their discretion to determine whether they wanted to give comp or overtime.

Williams said the reason they stopped comp time was because several years ago, in the courthouse, one of the staff wanted to go to sports events and come back at night and work. It wasn’t one of the elected officials and it went on for quite awhile until the commissioners put a stop to it. Frost pointed out that was more flex time than comp time. Smith said that at the end of the year it could be problematic because no one would show up. He asked if the highway had some other policy issues that were separate. Williams said he was told at one time that they did not let them take vacation in the winter, and they were made to take vacations during the summer because of snow issues. He also said it is easier to get part time help during the summer, which would make it easier for taking vacation time, and commissioner Delvin Worth added that at one time if they didn’t take vacation by the first of the year, the employees lost that time. Commissioner Williams asked Smith if it would be better to put a policy in place that multiple vacation days must be taken rather than one day at a time. Frost pointed out that some people would take a Friday or Monday to stretch the weekend, and Williams said he was not against that, adding that it was really up to the department heads, and that the commissioners did not need to micro manage that. Commissioner Ken Iverson told the board that when he worked for the SD Game, Fish and Parks, they started their weeks on Friday because the weekend was their busy time. It was also pointed out that the highway department’s times were different from the courthouse. There was discussion about the different handbook for the highway department, questioning if there is a county manual that overrides the other policies, and Smith pointed out that on page 30 it reads that each department has separate policy settings and if there is a conflict, that policy shall be applied.

Smith mentioned a dispute regarding access to a section line, saying the county is involved in a civil law suit in which a number of people in the southwest part of the county are involved. He said the most recent issue came about just before Christmas.

County highway superintendent Steve Smith met with the board. Commissioner Williams said he had a person talk to him about 300th Avenue near the Heath place, but said he drove the road and felt it didn’t need to be plowed, and said if a plow went through it would create ridges that could cause the road to be blocked. Smith said he had also been on the road and agreed that it didn’t need a plow. Smith said they keep an eye on it, but no one is living there. Williams said the only place there was snow was in the yard, and it was made clear that they did not want that part cleared.

Smith talked about some issues with equipment. He also talked about ice cutting blades and challenges on the roads as a result of the ice storm. Plans for a Tolstoy road were discussed. It was asked what would need to be done so it would be able to handle grain trucks, and options were suggested along with cost estimates.

At that point, another executive session was called with the highway supervisor, with no reason given.

Director of equalization Beth Penrod joined the meeting, and a third executive session was called, again with no reason given or motions made.

Sheriff Curt Hamburger joined the meeting. He presented a report to the board on behalf of the emergency manager, saying there were no reports of major damage other than the power outage as a result of the ice storm. He told the board that as far as he knew everyone in the county had power back. A generator was discussed, and the sheriff said that he brought it to Hoven and they didn’t want to hook it up so he brought it back to Gettysburg. He said it was requested by the co-op to run coolers, but when they got it there they decided it was a liability and they were scared to hook it up. The sheriff said he would not have gone to Miller to get it, considering his department has limited staff and they had other things to tend to in the county as a result of the weather. He said that he and then commissioner Bill Arbach had it set up where the generator would be located in Hoven, and when it arrived they decided they no longer wanted it.

The sheriff said that the city fathers in Hoven again approached him about an officer or deputy, saying they have a man who is interested in city maintenance and the cop job, but they were not in agreement on what the job should pay. He said if an agreement could be reached it would be good to have an officer to cover the Hoven area. There was some discussion about the pros and cons of contract law and how it would work with payment for the service through the Hoven city council.

The sheriff said there was talk of splitting a deputy three ways with Walworth and Campbell counties, but said there were several questions about how that would work to divide the deputy’s time. The sheriff indicated that would not be an ideal situation, and having one in Hoven would better serve Potter County. The sheriff said he was asked if the county would pay part of the salary for law enforcement in Hoven, and he said his answer was that the county wasn’t going to give him a deputy right now, so he doubted if they would pay anything, especially if the city of Hoven hired him. Sheriff Hamburger said if the law enforcement officer were deputized and called out for eight or more hours, then he thought a little bit would be paid for that. He also said that as part time, sometimes the maintenance job would take over the cop job, and vice versa. Commissioner Worth said that if the officer were doing work for specifically for the sheriff’s department on an hourly basis, the county could pay for that.

Sheriff Hamburger said he would like to see Hoven get a generator. He said what the county needs to do is buy a generator and split it between Hoven and Gettysburg. His idea was that the city of Hoven would be responsible for maintaining it and when power goes out for 24 hours, it is hooked up to whatever the city needs to run, citing examples such as heating some places for a couple hours a day, or turning on coolers where necessary, saying it would basically be a roaming generator. If the tables were turned, and Hoven had power but Gettysburg didn’t, it would be available to Gettysburg.

Commissioner Frost talked about having a generator, and said that powering up households is one thing, but questioned if the county needs to be buying generators for businesses. The sheriff said he agreed with that, and another option was to purchase one that is available to hook up to a pickup and take where it is needed. He said the generator they got from Miller was at no cost, but it had to be returned full of fuel, and since it wasn’t used, it should be good to go. There was discussion about the bickering that could occur with one generator for the county, prompting the sheriff to point out how two would be better with one stationed on each side of the county.

It was asked why Hoven would want one if they didn’t use the borrowed one when it was available, and the sheriff explained that the liability issue wouldn’t be there, and that was the concern during this storm — they hadn’t used it before and were concerned about hooking it up. If it were a permanent part of the community, that wouldn’t be an issue because it would be permanently connected and ready to go in the event of a power outage. That would eliminate a lot of the worry of liability, and it could be used through emergency management. The sheriff explained that if the county breaks their own equipment, they fix it, but when it happens to equipment belonging to another county, it’s a different issue. The sheriff expressed frustration regarding the time that went into retrieving the generator from Miller and Hoven not being comfortable with hooking it up.

Commissioner Worth said he didn’t think it would be a bad idea to have a generator for emergency situations, although the general consensus was that businesses should be able to provide their own. Sheriff Hamburger stressed the need to be pro-active and not have to borrow in an emergency. He was asked to look at surplus sales to gather more information on cost and availability. He also said they would look for available grants to help with payment.

The sheriff said his office is having issues with the computer printer and network, and it was jokingly guessed by the commission that the Russians hacked it. The sheriff said it cause a little bit of “electronic havoc” in the office.

The board discussed who would fill the director of equalization position with the resignation of the current director, and it was questioned what it would pay. They talked about having someone with experience who could walk into the job versus someone who required training, saying the wage for the interim director would be higher. It was noted that former DOE Cindi Forgey has the experience and is still certified, so it was asked if she could start Jan. 17.

It was motioned to sign a memorandum of understanding with the extension for $4,718 a year to pay to share an extension agent with other counties. It was commented that it isn’t known how much longer extension will be going.

The fourth executive session of the meeting was called to discuss personnel. The recorder for the News was dismissed, being told that would be the end of the meeting. Finally, the door was opened and the recorder was told by commissioner Williams that the meeting had already been adjourned during the closed door session, so admittance to the end of the meeting was not made public.

The minutes of the meeting are published in the Jan. 12 edition of the News. They are also available online at www.pottercountynews.com and at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

The next meeting will be held in the commissioner chambers on third floor of the county courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m.

-Molly McRoberts

