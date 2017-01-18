The Gettysburg High School drama department presented the one act play, “Fighting Demons” on Friday, Jan. 13 at the school gym. The play cast competed in the dramatic division at the regional competition in Mobridge on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The story centers around 10 teenagers who find themselves struggling with their own demons such as OCD, addiction, bulimia, cancer, an abusive boyfriend, and bullies. Pictured are (back row, l to r) Beth Nagel (Jim and Rose Ann), Avery Dutt (Lynette), Hunter Eide (Shon and Gerri), and Mim Knoble (Steve and Marcy). Standing: Director Mrs. Caylee Sorum, Joe Mangin (Georgia and Todd), Aaron Smith (Nancy and Vern), Shaelyn Schatz (Sheila and Mark), Taylor Frost (Cindy and Don), Gage Weller (Carrie Well/Bill Weller), Amber Flatt (Theresa and Kenny Goebel), McKenna Dillabaugh (Burt), tech crew Nathanael Tanner (Sarah and Keith) and Sasha Cordell (Amy and Todd). Seated in front are Loretta Simon (Colleen and Brian), Piper Jost (Trish and Jeff), and Peyton Drew (Deryk Drew/Sheri Drew).

