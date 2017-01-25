Highmore triangular wrestling results

Potter County Battlers 54

Miller/Highmore-Harold 6

106: Brayden Schlachter 6-8 decision to Hunter Brueggeman.

113: Carl Cronin pinned Corey Resel in 0:45.

126: Chance Stuwe won by forfeit.

132: Joey Wheeler 4-10 decision to Landon Sivertsen.

138: Lucas Smith pinned Noah Johnson in 2:25.

145: Chayce Rausch pinned Barry Johnson in 3:06.

152: Jesse Wheeler pinned Colby Werdel in 0:47.

160: Riley Ladwig won by forfeit.

170: Alex Martinez won by forfeit.

182: Caleb Long won by forfeit.

195: Preston Worth won by forfeit.

exhibition matches:

Lincoln Stuwe fall to Gunner Brueggeman.

Potter County Battlers 47

Sunshine Bible Academy 18

106: Brayden Schlachter fall to Iver Paul.

113: Carl Cronin won by forfeit.

126: Chance Stuwe won by forfeit.

132: Joey Wheeler pinned Teigan Clark in 3:26.

138: Lucas Smith won by forfeit.

145: Chayce Rausch won by forfeit.

152: Jesse Wheeler won by forfeit.

160: Riley Ladwig fall to Jace Burma.

170: Alex Martinez won by Technical fall over Grady Davis.

182: Caleb Long pinned Garrett Davis in 0:46

195: Preston Worth fall to jed Konechne.

exhibition matches:

Riley Ladwig: fall to Colby Werdel.

Lincoln Stuwe fall to Iver Paul; fall to Tate Hoffman, 12-7 decision over Tucker McCauly.