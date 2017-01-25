|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Highmore triangular wrestling results
Potter County Battlers 54
Miller/Highmore-Harold 6
106: Brayden Schlachter 6-8 decision to Hunter Brueggeman.
113: Carl Cronin pinned Corey Resel in 0:45.
126: Chance Stuwe won by forfeit.
132: Joey Wheeler 4-10 decision to Landon Sivertsen.
138: Lucas Smith pinned Noah Johnson in 2:25.
145: Chayce Rausch pinned Barry Johnson in 3:06.
152: Jesse Wheeler pinned Colby Werdel in 0:47.
160: Riley Ladwig won by forfeit.
170: Alex Martinez won by forfeit.
182: Caleb Long won by forfeit.
195: Preston Worth won by forfeit.
exhibition matches:
Lincoln Stuwe fall to Gunner Brueggeman.
Potter County Battlers 47
Sunshine Bible Academy 18
106: Brayden Schlachter fall to Iver Paul.
113: Carl Cronin won by forfeit.
126: Chance Stuwe won by forfeit.
132: Joey Wheeler pinned Teigan Clark in 3:26.
138: Lucas Smith won by forfeit.
145: Chayce Rausch won by forfeit.
152: Jesse Wheeler won by forfeit.
160: Riley Ladwig fall to Jace Burma.
170: Alex Martinez won by Technical fall over Grady Davis.
182: Caleb Long pinned Garrett Davis in 0:46
195: Preston Worth fall to jed Konechne.
exhibition matches:
Riley Ladwig: fall to Colby Werdel.
Lincoln Stuwe fall to Iver Paul; fall to Tate Hoffman, 12-7 decision over Tucker McCauly.