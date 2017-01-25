Seniors have great day at Winner wrestling tourney

106 pounds Brayden Schlachter: loss by tech fall to Kaden Keiser (WIN); bye; fall to Iver Paul (SBA).

113 pounds Carl Cronin: bye; win by pin in 1:46 over Gavin Tucker (WIN); win by pin in 3:49 over Jordan Vosika (GB); 6-3 decision over Jadyn Coller (PA) to become champion.

126 pounds Chance Stuwe: bye; win by pin in 1:44 Ayden Stickney (MOPO); fall to Trevor Peters (WIN); win by pin in 0:32 over Tryston Ogle (SB); win by pin in 2:31 over Frank Even (GB) to place third.

132 pounds Joey Wheeler: bye; 11-17 decision to Hunter Wright (RD); bye; 20-11 major decision over Aaron Gilchrist (WIN); 4-11 decision to Jaden Shepherd (MOPO); 6-4 win in OT over Teigan Clark (SBA) to place fifth.

138 pounds Lucas Smith: bye; win by pin in 2:38 over Joseph Woodring (RD); 15-3 major decision over Zach Sykora (BON); win by forfeit to become champion.

145 pounds Chayce Rausch: bye; 3-7 decision to Carter Wegner (RD); win by technical fall in 4:27 over Owen Duffy (WIN); injury forfeit to Kash Weischedel.

152 pounds Jesse Wheeler: bye; 10-3 major decision over Tucker Holzer (UNA); 4-5 decision to Vladik Johnson (GB); 16-5 major decision over Mason Schoenhard (MOPO); win by pin in 2:06 over Avery Gilchrist (WIN) to place third.

160 pounds Jonathan Wheeler: bye; fall to Barrett Wren (RD); bye; win by pin in 0:32 over Walter Estes (LOBR); 5-3 decision over Grady Davis (UNA); fall to Jace Burma to place fourth.

170 pounds Alex Martinez: bye; win by pin in 1:59 over Dusty Norris (SB); fall to Nathan Bauer (MOPO); win by pin in 1:57 over Bosten Morehart (PA); 6-2 decision over Barrett Nelson (RD) to place third.

182 pounds Caleb Long: bye; fall to Blake Crowser (PA); bye; fall to Rhoss Oliver (GB).

195 pounds Preston Worth: bye; fall to Branden Roe (RD); bye; bye; fall to Cade Fortuna (GB); bye to receive fifth.

Team Scores and abbreviations: 1. Philip Area 236 (PA); 2. Winner 190 (WIN); 3. Redfield/Doland 181 (RD); 4. Mobridge/Pollock 145 (MOPO); 5. Burke/Gregory 143 (BG) 6. Bon Homme/Scotland 137 (BH); 7. Potter County 135.5; 8. Sunshine Bible Academy 48 (SBA); 9. Sully Buttes 30 (SB); 10. Lower Brule 0(LOBR).

Be the first to like. Like Unlike