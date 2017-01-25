|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Potter County basketball stats
JV Doubleheader
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 19
Potter County JV 64
Edmunds Central 38
Non-conference at Hoven
EDMUNDS CENTRAL: Michael Shank 5 0-1 10, Cody Blocker 1 4-7 6, Logan Hinz 1 2-2 4, Elliot Byers 1 0-0 2, Mason Preszler 4 1-3 10, Cody Fokel 2 0-0 4, Uriel Duran 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 7-14 38.
POTTER COUNTY: Mason Stanley 4 1-3 9, Kolten Kirby 1 0-1 2, Shad Sharp 3 3-49, Caleb Hageman 5 0-1 12, Calen Decker 7 2-2 19, Phillip Vetter 3 0-0 6, Hunter Eide 1 0-0 2, Brady Keller 1 0-0 3, Joseph Canchola 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-13 64.
EC 6 16 28 38
PC 17 38 49 64
3-point field goals — EC 1 (Preszler); PC 6 (Hageman 2, Decker 3, Keller 1). Total fouls — EC 15; PC 16. Fouled out — Keller. Rebounds — EC 25 (Beyers 5, Preszler 5). Turnovers — EC 25. Assists — EC 8 (Preszler 4, Beyers 2). Steals — EC 11 (Shank 4).
Girls Basketball
Potter County JV 47
Edmunds Central 38
Non-conference at Hoven
EDMUNDS CENTRAL: Maddie Crawford 6 4-6 16, Ashley Blocker 1 0-4 2, Paola Duran 1 0-0 2, Kendra Hinz 3 0-0 6, Jaydra Wipf 6 0-2 12. Totals 17 4-12 38.
POTTER COUNTY JV: Delanie Larson 2 0-0 5, Kayla Sautner 4 3-3 11, Jenna Robbennolt 6 0-0 15, Paige Worth 2 2-3 7, Dasia Reuer 0 1-2 1, Cassidy Goebel 1 0-0 2, Emilie Larson 0 1-1 1, Autumn Pitlick 1 0-0 3, KiTu LeBeau 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-9 47.
Edmunds Central 2 8 19 38
Potter County JV 12 30 36 47
3-point field goals — D. Larson, Robbennolt 3, Worth, Pitlick. Total fouls — Edmunds Central 10; Potter County 16. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Edmunds Central 36 (Duran 18); Potter County 17 (Robbennolt 6). Assists — Edmunds Central 9 (Blocker 3); Potter County 9 (Robbennolt 3). Turnovers — Edmunds Central 12; Potter County 15. Steals — Edmunds Central 10 (Crawford 5); Potter County 3
Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 20
Non-conference at Gettysburg
STANLEY COUNTY: Brady Hoftiezer 2 3-3 9, Damon Hoftiezer 8 6-9 22, Morgan Masteller 2 1-2 6, Riley Hannum 1 1-3 3, Cale Meiners 4 4-12 12, Micaiah Hauser 1 0-0 2, Carson Wyly 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 15-29 58.
POTTER COUNTY: Dawson Simon 4 1-4 9, Tanner Storer 4 2-4 12, Ben Krueger 4 4-7 12, Brady Swier 2 0-0 4, Cole Nafziger 5 2-8 13, Jeremy Fegueroa 2 0-0 5, Kolten Kirby 1 3-4 6. Totals 23 12-27 65
Stanley County 12 29 39 58
Potter County 4 27 47 65
3-point field goals — Stanley County 3-11 (B Hoftiezer, 2); Potter County 7-29 (Storer,2 Krueger, 2). Rebounds — Stanley County 45 (D. Hoftiezer 13, Meiners, 10); Potter County 42 (Simon, 8).
Doubleheader
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 21
Potter County 56
Groton 23
Non-conference at Groton
POTTER COUNTY (7-3): Tanner Storer 9 4-4 23, Ivan Canchola 1 0-0 2, Ben Krueger 4 2-3 11, Dawson Simon 7 0-2 15, Cole Nafziger 1 0-0 2, Jeremy Fegeuroa 1 0-0 3. Totals 23-42 5-9 56.
GROTON: Bennett Shabazz 3 0-0 6, Sean Schuring 2 1-2 7, Seric Shabazz 1 2-2 5, Luke Thorson 1 1-2 3, Marshall Lane 1 0-0 2. Totals 8-46 4-7 23.
Potter County 14 39 49 56
Groton 12 15 23 0 23
3-point field goals — PC 5-14 (Storer 2, Krueger 1, Simon 1, Fegueroa 1); Groton 3-30 (S Shabuzz 1, Schuring 2). Total fouls — PC 13; Groton 14. Fouled out — Brandon Keith (Groton). Rebounds — PC 39 (Simon 7, Krueger 6); Groton 24 (B Shabazz 7). Turnovers — PC 13; Groton 11. Steals — PC 6 (Storer 3); Groton 5 (B Shabazz 2).
Girls Basketball
Groton Area 53
Potter County 36
Non-conference at Groton
POTTER COUNTY (5-7): Sierra Wieseler 2 0-0 4, Kori Hanson 2 5-6 9, Karen Smith 3 1-1 8, Kendra Dressel 0 1-1 1, McKenna Dillabaugh 2 0-0 4, Jenna Robbennolt 1 2-2 4, Paige Worth 1 0-0 3, Delanie Larson 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 9-10 36.
GROTON AREA (5-5) . Audrey Wanner 6 5-6 18, Katie Koehler 2 1-1 5, Jessica Bjerke 3 3-4 10, Jennie Doeden 1 0-0 2, Miranda Hanson 5 2-2 16, Gia Genkerge 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 11-13 53.
Potter County 9 17 21 36
Groton Area 16 30 36 53
Total fouls — Potter County 13; Groton 9. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Potter County 15 (Smith, 7); Groton 33 (Bjerke, 11). Turnovers — Potter County 14; Groton 11. B game — Groton 38 Potter County 19.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 23
Mobridge-Pollock 44
Potter County 41
Non-conference at Gettysburg
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK (4-10): Lauren Henderson 5 1-2 12, Naomi Stroeder 4 2-2 10, Anna Carmody 6 0-0 12, Kallie Pearman 1 0-0 2, Jestice Talley 1 0-0 2, TyRel Thompson 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 3-4 44.
POTTER COUNTY (5-8): Karen Smith 6 2-5 15, Kori Hansen 6 1-3 16, Kendra Dressel 2 0-1 4, Samantha Stethem 0 0-2 0, Jenna Robbennolt 2 2-5 6. Totals 16 5-16 41.
Mobridge-Pollock 8 22 34 44
Potter County 15 30 34 41
3-point field goals — Smith, Hansen 3. Total fouls — Mobridge-Pollock 14; Potter County 14. Rebounds — Mobridge-Pollock 44 (Carmody 7); Potter County 30 (Robbennolt 7). Turnovers — Mobridge-Pollock 15; Potter County 12.