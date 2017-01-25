Carrera Hall, 23 of Spearfish, died on Jan. 21, 2017.

Carrera Marie Hall was born on March 7, 1993 in Minot, ND, daughter of Bryce and Kerri (Jones) Hall. She attended grade school in Garrison, ND, Huron, SD and graduated from Spearfish High School. Carrera spent a brief time in Gettysburg, SD before returning to Spearfish where she made her home with her son, Olli.

Carrera is survived by her son, Olli; her parents, Bryce and Kerri Hall, Gettysburg, SD; two brothers, Chayce Hall, Brookings, SD and Colton Hall, Gettysburg, SD; maternal grandparents, Ron and Judy Jones, Parshall, ND and paternal grandparents, Bob and Francine Hall, Eagle Butte, SD. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carole Anne Gillette.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Spearfish.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish.

