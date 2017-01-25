Susan (Beringer) Cameron, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, with her family at her side.

Sue was born in Pierre, South Dakota on Dec. 21, 1949 to Howard and Julia Beringer. She was raised in the town of Gettysburg, South Dakota, where she met her husband, Jim Cameron. Sue was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1968, where she was also a member of the high school band.

Jim and Sue were united in marriage on Sept. 9, 1969, in Rapid City, South Dakota, where they started their family. They had four children during their 47 years of marriage: Jennifer, Jonathan, Caitlin, and Matthew.

Sue was truly the matriarch of the Cameron family and focused her time and energy on raising her children. She filled their lives with overflowing love and joy on a daily basis. She was the driving force that kept the family in order. She supplied discipline, structure, knowledge, humor, laughter, hope, forgiveness, and most importantly, understanding. She was active in their schools and volunteered to coach teams, lead girl scout and boy scout troops, and supported her children’s and grandchildren’s countless extracurricular activities.

For many years, Sue was an avid sewer, making many of her children’s clothes, Halloween costumes, doll clothes, baby blankets, and more. She enjoyed working on crafts and baking; her sugar cookies will be especially missed by all. Sue liked country western music and loved to two-step. She was passionate about her politics and could talk for hours with you while sitting on the back patio and enjoying each other’s company.

Sue never forgot her roots and loved reminiscing about Gettysburg and her beloved family and friends. She shared fond memories of her summers at the river, dances at the auditorium, her parents’ farm, and her high school escapades. Sue told her children about the fun she and Jim had playing cards with their friends, going out dancing, and sharing holidays with those they loved. She was proud of her heritage and spoke affectionately of her parents and grandparents.

Sue was blessed with seven beautiful grandchildren, Dylan, Emmah, Tyler, Austyn, Easton, August, and Elena, and she truly enjoyed bragging about them all. She looked forward to attending their soccer games, choir concerts, and band concerts and she was always on the lookout for fun projects and toys to delight the little ones. While her days were spent caring for her family, she spent her evenings sitting beside Jim and cuddled up with her dog, Sophie.

Sue is survived by her husband Jim Cameron, her four children and their spouses, Jennifer and Chris Mullert, Jonathan Cameron, Caitlin Cameron and Marvin Ruth, Matthew and Courtney Cameron, her seven grandchildren, her brother Jim Beringer, six nephews and four nieces, her childhood friends Joann Beringer and Sheila Beringer, close family friends Jason and Taylor Bogar, and countless other family and friends. Sue brought joy and laughter to everyone around her; she had an everlasting impression on everyone she encountered and will truly be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Phoenix, Arizona with a reception to immediately follow in the Parish Center. Memorial donations in memory of Sue may be made to the Dakota Sunset Museum in Gettysburg, SD, or Valley of the Sun United Way, Ending Hunger and Homelessness.

