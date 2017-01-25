Larry Maroney, 74, of Arlington and formerly of Gettysburg, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at the Arlington Golden Living Center.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Timothy Koch presiding. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service and burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery with military honors.

Larry Eugene Maroney was born on March 2, 1942, in Gettysburg to Farril and Viola (Walker) Maroney. He attended grade school in Lebanon and Hoven High School before joining the United States Air Force in 1960. Larry was honorably discharged from active service in January 1964.

He married Marilyn Morris on May 14, 1966, in Ipswich. They raised their four children – Randall, Troy, Sheri and Shawna – in the communities of Ipswich, Lebanon and Gettysburg.

Larry had a passion for driving truck and spent nearly 20 years behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, whether hauling livestock or grain. His trucking career was cut short after an accident and stroke in October of 1991, which left him unable to drive any longer.

His passion then turned to listening to old-time country music, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, and eventually, along came his six granddaughters, who were the highlight of his life and his motivation for living. He loved being their Papa.

Larry will be remembered most for his kind heart as he was the first to stop and help someone in need; his orneriness in that he was always up for a good “debate;” his smile and laughter because he was quite the joke teller; and his love for all children.

Larry was a member of the American Legion Ralph Leui Post 135 in Gettysburg.

Larry is survived by Marilyn and their four children – Randall Maroney, Troy (Dana) Maroney, Shawna Gibson, all of Brookings; and Sheri (Josh) Hardman of Elk Point; his six granddaughters – Halle and Jenna Maroney, Sydney and Kennedy Gibson, and Landri and Berklie Hardman; three sisters – Lorrayne Anderson (San Antonio, Texas), Shirley Beitelspacher (Selby) and Deloris LaFranier (Los Alamitos, Calif.).

He was preceded in death by his parents Farril and Viola Maroney (Lebanon), brothers Howard K. Maroney (Aberdeen) and Robert L. Maroney (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.), and sisters Barbara Joyce Gaulding (Raymore, Mo.), Marlyn Rae Phillip (Hazen, N.D.), Donna Eileen Grant (Liberty, Mo.) and Minnie Kathryn Rogers (Brookings, Ore.).

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

