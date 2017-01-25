Allen Merrill, age 65, of Gettysburg, died on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery, with military honors.

Allen Edward Merrill was born June 13, 1951 in Onida, SD, to Robert and Phyllis (Parks) Merrill. He was baptized in the Methodist Church. Allen attended grade school at East Harrison Country School until the eighth grade, and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1969. Following graduation, Allen entered the United States Army. He took his basic training at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He served his two years in Viet Nam and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Allen did carpentry work with his uncle, Edward Merrill, in Rapid City. He then moved to Gillette, WY, where he started driving truck. He lived there several years driving truck in the Douglas, WY area. Allen later returned to Gettysburg, and he was working at Northern Plains Coop when he was diagnosed with cancer in January of 2015.

Allen loved to travel and attended many veteran’s conventions during his lifetime. He was a longtime member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Dakota Kruzer’s Car Club. He loved his little convertible car and attended many car shows in this area. Allen was very active in the VFW, and he was the Commander at the time of his death.

Allen liked people and often met strangers that were told they could hunt pheasants on his dad’s farm. His family met many hunters that way.

Allen is survived by his mother, Phyllis Merrill of Gettysburg; brother, Mark Merrill of Pierre; and many aunts, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Merrill; two sets of grandparents; and many other family members.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Allen’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

