Alosia Todd, age 95, of Gettysburg, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at the Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 at Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Alosia Emmaline LaRosh Todd was born to Reuben and Adah Schuster LaRosh on June 9, 1921 near Gettysburg, SD. She went to her eternal home on Jan. 23, 2017 having reached the age of 95 years, 7 months, and 14 days. She married Lewellyn Todd on Jan. 28, 1942. They were married for 73 years. To this union was born six daughters: Linda, Dorcas, Vickie, Peggy, Shirley, and Colleen.

Alosia grew up on a farm with four brothers – Chad, John, Rudy, and Paul. Sis, as her brothers called her, walked to country school and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1939. Like all pioneering families, hard work was part of the lifestyle and Alosia learned a work ethic that continued throughout her life.

While playing the piano in church, Alosia caught the eye of Lewellyn Todd and in 1942 she married Lewellyn in the Methodist Church in Gettysburg, SD. Their first home was on Lewellyn’s parents place west of Agar. In 1944 they moved to his grandfather’s place where they farmed until his health would not allow it. Alosia lived her entire life on the farm.

Alosia’s sparkling sense of humor brought many smiles, and even in the hospital she loved to joke with the staff and visitors. Alosia was a compassionate person. She cared deeply for family, relatives, and friends. She showed her love for people by writing long personal notes, sending cards, and a variety of acts of kindness. One of her ministries was sending the church bulletins to college students, missionaries, and those who missed church. These bulletins had her personal notes further explaining what had happened in church that Sunday. She was an encourager and a person of quiet service.

Alosia loved flowers and gardening. She appreciated beauty and enjoyed the fruit of her garden. She was a seamstress sewing most of the clothes for her family. It was important to her that her daughters knew how to make a house a home and how to care for all of the needs of the family. She diligently taught them to be little Betty Crockers.

She was a hard worker. The chickens, cats, and dogs were all well cared for. Her chicken and egg sales provided the resources for her to run the household. She was meticulous with her finances. Each week after grocery shopping, she would review her receipt and if she was over or under charged, she would make it right to the penny the following week.

Alosia was a person of strong faith and quiet prayer. She gave her life to Christ as a young adult. Faithfulness and dedication were hallmarks of her faith. She was concerned that people would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She accepted all things that she received as coming from the hand of the good Lord. Matthew 6:33 was a verse that she modeled her life on: But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things will be added unto you.

She was active in the Methodist Church in Agar, then the Emmanuel Mennonite Brethren Church in Onida, and later in the Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg. She taught Sunday School, helped with Wednesday night programing, played the piano and participated in Bible studies. She had compassion for people and wanted them to be committed followers of Christ.

Alosia lived in her home until her final illness. Following Lewellyn’s death, daughters Linda and Vickie faithfully cared for her. On Jan. 23, surrounded by family in the Gettysburg hospital, she was called to her eternal home where she met her Savior and Lord, whom she faithfully served her entire life.

She leaves to mourn her daughters: Linda Todd, Dorcas Storer, Vickie Todd, and Colleen (Scott) McPeck all of Gettysburg, Peg (Jules) Glanzer of Hillsboro, KS and Shirley (Paul) Nickel of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Lewellyn; parents, Reuben and Adah; brothers: Chad, John, Rudy, and Paul; and son-in-law, Marvin Storer.

The family thanks the staff of the Avera Gettysburg Hospital for their wonderful care in Alosia’s last days on earth.

Memorials will be given to a variety of mission work.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Alosia’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

