Anglers have a good excuse to hit the hard water on Saturday, Feb. 11 when the Potter County Sportsman’s Club hosts its first ice fishing tournament.

The tournament is open to two-person teams who will fish through the ice for the largest total weight of up to six walleyes, in addition to one fish of any species to be weighed for the “big fish, any species” contest. PCSC president Tyler Fischer said that for this year, the prizes will be for the total weight and biggest any fish contests, along with door prizes drawn at random for those registered. “If the interest is there, we would love to expand our contests in future years,” he said, but right now the club is focused on making this event a fun day for everyone involved.

There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, but those who register by Feb. 5 get in at half the price of those who sign up after that until the morning of the tournament.

“The intention of the ice fishing tournament is to give (everyone) an opportunity to get outside and enjoy one of the great activities we have right out our back door,” said Fischer. “Last year we held a big fundraiser that was generously supported by local businesses and community members, and it is our intent to continually live up to our promises and club vision by creating opportunities and events for sports men and women of all ages.”

The contestants will sign-in on Feb. 11 at Forest City Outdoors, which is located 1.5 miles off of US Hwy 212 on the way to East Whitlock State Recreation Area, but Fischer said they can fish any body of water from Cottonwood to Lake Hurley, as well as anywhere on the Great Lake Oahe. He said that spearing fish is also permitted on the river, and all fishing is subject to South Dakota state fishing regulations.

The sign-in at Forest City Outdoors starts at 6:30 a.m. and the catch must be weighed in by 6:30 p.m. at the same place. The public is welcome to attend the weigh-ins, but a plate fee will be charged for non-anglers.

The Potter County Sportsman’s Club has gone through a revitalization in recent years, with the old gun club located southeast of Gettysburg undergoing some significant improvements. The membership has grown to over 90 enthusiasts. Men and women of all ages participate in spring and fall trap shooting leagues, and plans are in the works for a clay shooting program for high school students. This summer, the club will be taking over the American Legion annual walleye tournament that will be held July 8-9 at Whitlock Bay.

The PCSC has non-profit status, so the donations that help it operate are tax deductible. The club is primarily in existence to encourage a fun and safe atmosphere to help both kids and adults alike enjoy the hunting and fishing heritage that comes with living in Potter County. Membership to the club helps with upkeep and expenses, but the club’s shooting range is open to everyone, as is the upcoming ice fishing tournament.

“We would love the opportunity to expand this and other events in the future for the benefit of the club and the community,” said Fischer, who added with a laugh, “We have talked about hosting an Ice Golf Tournament in the bay at East Whitlock so non-anglers would have a reason to come out and join us for a day on the lake!”

Make plans to go fishing on Feb. 11 as part of the Potter County Sportsman’s Club ice fishing tournament. For more information contact Tyler Fischer at tyler_fischer@hotmail.com or call 769-4148.

-Molly McRoberts

