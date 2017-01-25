Veteran service…

Snow and wind picked up on Tuesday afternoon, keeping a wintery grip on the Gettysburg area. While snow piled up on streets and sidewalks, one good samaritan took a few minutes to clear the doors in front of some of the businesses on the 100 block of South Exene Street. Since he is also the newly named Potter County Veterans Service officer, Don Hericks stopped to clear a path to the local service club, even though it isn’t really part of his job description! The weather prompted an early dismissal of school on Tuesday and rescheduled the evening’s basketball game against Bowdle to Saturday afternoon. The winter weather is forecast to taper off for a couple days, and the description of “blustery” weather is on the horizon for the end of the week.

