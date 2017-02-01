Notice of Sheriff’s sale

NOTICE

Sheriff’s Sale of Personal Property

Friday, February 10th, 2017 at the Potter County Courthouse, 12:30 pm CT

BY VIRTUE of EXECUTION dated 10/13/2015, Docket number 32SMC15-000250-01 by SD Dept of Game Fish & Parks, against Ray & Kristy Bower at PO Box 1902 Aberdeen, 8989 W Bus 83 Lot H5, Harlingen, TX 78552, the following PERSONAL property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash. All property sold as-is, without warranty, and must be removed after sale. Property will be available for public inspection during courthouse business hours, by calling and setting up a time with the Potter County Sheriff. Postponement or cancellation of sale will be posted at this same location. This sale will be advertised by posting at courthouse and by Potter County News weekly paper.

PROPERTY INCLUDES:

ALL CONTENTS of Mobile Home

1970 Belmont 12 x 47

Front trailer storage

By ORDER OF POTTER COUNTY

SHERIFF CURTIS HAMBURGER

DATE 1-24-2017

Curtis Hamburger

Sheriff Potter County

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $26.24

-020217-020917

