Notice to creditors – Penrod estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-17-01

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER

ESTATE OF RICHARD D. PENROD,)

also known as RICHARD PENROD,)

Deceased…………..…………………….)

Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, Joy A. Penrod, whose address is 201 S. East Street, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Richard D. Penrod, also known as Richard Penrod, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Joy A. Penrod

Joy A. Penrod

Personal Representative

201 S. East Street

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-9368

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Kathie Westphal

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $48.29

-020217-021617