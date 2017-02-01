|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Notice to creditors – Penrod estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number
PRO-17-01
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER
ESTATE OF RICHARD D. PENROD,)
also known as RICHARD PENROD,)
Deceased…………..…………………….)
Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, Joy A. Penrod, whose address is 201 S. East Street, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Richard D. Penrod, also known as Richard Penrod, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Joy A. Penrod
Joy A. Penrod
Personal Representative
201 S. East Street
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-9368
Houck Law Office
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Kathie Westphal
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $48.29
-020217-021617