Quadrangular wins for parents night

Potter County 33

Stanley County 33

Battlers win by tie breaker (most first points)

106 Brayden Schlachter 5-0 decision over Trey Frost.

120 Carl Cronin win by pin in 2:40 over Quade Wind.

126 PC forfeit to Sylvaus Lame

132 Joey Wheeler 4-10 decision to Luke Henninger.

138 Luke Smith win by pin in 2:32 over Caven Holley.

145 PC forfeit to Logan Kennedy.

152 SC forfeit to Jesse Wheeler

160 Jonathan Wheeler fall to Chad Whitley.

170 Alex Martinez win by pin in 1:30 over Jayden Face.

182 Caleb Long fall to Jack Whaley.

195 Preston Worth win by pin in :33 over Dylan Endres.

220 PC forfeit to Cutter Gillespie.

Exhibition matches:

Lincoln Stuwe: win by technical fall over Chase Sarda.

Lincoln Stuwe: 13-0 major decision over Chase Hanson.

Potter County 42

Sully Buttes 27

106 SB forfeit to Caleb Kenny.

113 SB forfeit to Brayden Schlachter.

120 SB forfeit to Carl Cronin.

126 PC forfeit to Nick wiley.

132 Joey Wheeler win by pin in 0:21 over Tryston Ogle.

145 Lucas Smith win by pin in 1:43 over Kash Weischedel.

152 SB forfeit to Riley Ladwig.

160 Jesse Wheeler fall to Brady Hill.

170 Jonathan Wheeler fall to Dusty Norris.

182 SB forfeit to Alex Martinez.

195 Caleb Long 4-5 decision to Sabien Perkins.

220 Preston Worth fall to Chase Nincehelser.

Potter County 21

Mobridge/Pollock 43

106 Brayden Schlachter 1-14 major decision to Jacob Stener.

113 PC forfeit to Kamron Pearman.

120 Carl Cronin win by pin in 3:40 over Kegan Pearman.

126 PC forfeit to Ayden Stickney.

132 MP forfeit to Joey Wheeler.

145 Luke Smith 2-1 decision over Isaac Olson.

152 Jesse Wheeler 6-3 decision over Tucker Holzer.

160 Jonathan Wheeler 9-8 decision over Mason Schoenhard.

170 Alex Martinez 1-5 decision to Nathan Bauer.

182 PC forfeit to Kyler Pearman.

195 Preston Worth fall to Stone Jensen.

220 PC forfeit to Jason Gerry.

285 PC forfeit to Ethan Black Fox.